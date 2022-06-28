The U.S. Border Patrol appeared poised to launch a surveillance blimp from a hilltop on the east side of Nogales on Tuesday, raising concern among citizens and officials who have so far been left in the dark about the project.
The blimp was tethered a few feet above ground at a staging area above the Circle K on East Patagonia Highway, approximately a quarter-mile from the southwest edge of the Rancho Grande neighborhood. Eyewitnesses said they first took notice of the bright white dirigible as it began to be inflated early Tuesday afternoon.
That’s when calls and emails first starting coming in to the Nogales International, including one from a top City of Nogales administrator who was unaware of who the blimp belonged to and what it was doing in the city. An NI staffer who went to the staging area was told by a worker that it was a Border Patrol project, and then told to leave by a Border Patrol agent who said he wasn’t authorized to answer questions.
A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not directly respond to a series of questions about the blimp, but said in an email that he expected information to be available Wednesday.
In the meantime, local residents and elected officials were left to wonder what it was all about – and fume at not having been forewarned.
“This is the first I’m hearing about it,” County Supervisor Manuel Ruiz said when told about the blimp. Ruiz’s district includes the area where the blimp is currently tethered.
“I have a good working relationship with their PIOs,” Ruiz said of the Border Patrol’s public information officers, “and I don’t know what’s going on.”
Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino saw the blimp for the first time while leaving the Nogales International’s office after a candidate interview at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. “I said, ‘What the hell? Did it land here by mistake?’” he said.
Rafael Lopez, a resident of the nearby Royal Road subdivision, said he was alarmed at the prospect that a surveillance blimp might become a permanent fixture in the area.
“It’s just crazy that they’re putting this in a neighborhood,” he said, noting several privacy concerns.
“I don’t know what they’re surveilling. I don’t know what type of instruments they have on there and what they can see,” he said. “Is it a 360 view? Is it just west? Will they be able to see when I’m having a get-together with friends and family? Is this going be up 24 hours a day? Can they see at night? Will it have infrared sensors?”
Garino said he also didn’t like the idea that a surveillance blimp might go up near populated areas of Nogales.
“I don’t think a blimp should be in the middle of the city,” the mayor said, adding that with all the federal and local law enforcement personnel and equipment already operating in Nogales, he didn’t think it was a critical need.
“If you were to put a blimp up, you’d think they’d put it on the west side toward Peña Blanca,” he said of the vast tracts of Coronado National Forest land west of the city.
The mayor said he’d have city staff look into the situation in hopes of providing more answers for the community.
Speaking about the feds' lack of communication about the project, Ruiz, the county supervisor, said:
“They operate in a vacuum, they don’t tell anyone, they don’t have the dignity to just come and talk to people and say this is what they’re planning."