The federal government has plans to build about 27 miles of new border fence in Santa Cruz County and create a nearly continuous bollard-style barrier from the Nogales area to the western edge of the county, according to a news release issued Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The plans, which the public is invited to comment on, include 21 miles of new border fence running eastward from the Pima-Santa Cruz county line and 2.1 miles of fence that will replace an existing barrier just west of the City of Nogales.
The proposal also calls for 4.1 miles of fence to the east of the city, between the Kino Springs neighborhood and Lochiel.
The new barrier will consist of “steel bollard fencing,” the release said. That’s the same type of fence that has divided Ambos Nogales since 2011, when bollards replaced a wall made from Vietnam-era landing mats.
It’s part of a larger plan to build 74 miles of bollard fence throughout the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector. That includes eight miles of new fence and seven miles to replace existing barriers in Pima County, as well as seven miles of new fence and 25 miles to replace existing barriers in Cochise County.
The new fencing will use 30 foot bollards that are approximately six inches in diameter, according to the news release.
By comparison, when plans for the 2011 replacement of the border fence in the city of Nogales were announced, a Border Patrol spokesman said that fence would reach 15-20 feet above ground and run eight to 10 feet below the surface.
The pending projects “also include the installation of a linear ground detection system, road construction or refurbishment, and the installation of lighting, which will be supported by grid power and include embedded cameras,” the CBP news release said.
The plans go further than those outlined in a Feb. 25, 2019 Department of Homeland Security letter that requested military assistance to construct new fences, road and lighting along the Southwest border.
That letter, which was obtained by the Sierra Club and published in March 2019, outlined plans for about 213 miles of new barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border, including 20 miles of border fence throughout the county.
That document gave coordinates and descriptions of planned wall locations, but the Sierra Club noted at the time that written description of the sites and the location coordinates provided in the letter did not match precisely. And the 2019 DHS letter also did not specify what type of barrier would be constructed at the proposed locations.
CBP did not say in its announcement Monday what the cost of the proposed projects would be or where the funding would come from. But in its 2019 letter, DHS said that it hoped the Department of Defense would cover the costs “on a non-reimbursable basis as support to block drug smuggling corridors."
In Monday’s news release, CBP stated that it’s opening a public comment period for the project until April 15.
“CBP is seeking input on potential impacts to the environment, culture, quality of life, and commerce, including potential socioeconomic impacts,” the release said.
“CBP is conducting environmental site surveys and assessments and is gathering data and input from state and local government agencies, federal agencies, Native American tribes, and landowners that may be affected by or otherwise have an interest in the projects.”
Comments should be emailed to CBP at TucsonComments@cbp.dhs.gov and should include “Cochise, Pima, and Santa Cruz Counties Border Barrier Projects March 2020” in the subject line.