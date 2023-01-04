Blimp

The Border Patrol's surveillance blimp was gone Wednesday from its former mooring site on the east side of Nogales.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

A Border Patrol surveillance blimp vanished from Nogales this week, just as quietly as when it first appeared last summer.

The aerostat had been grounded at its hillside base on the east side of the city since the start of 2023 – a not unusual state, considering the stormy weather that arrived with the new year. But after the weather cleared Tuesday, the blimp remained grounded and lights could be seen that evening at the mooring site.

Blimp

The blimp is seen here on June 29, 2022 as it was being readied from deployment from a staging area on a hilltop above the Circle K on Patagonia Highway.


