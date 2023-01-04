A Border Patrol surveillance blimp vanished from Nogales this week, just as quietly as when it first appeared last summer.
The aerostat had been grounded at its hillside base on the east side of the city since the start of 2023 – a not unusual state, considering the stormy weather that arrived with the new year. But after the weather cleared Tuesday, the blimp remained grounded and lights could be seen that evening at the mooring site.
By Wednesday, the blimp was gone.
In a statement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it had been removed as part of a larger operational shift, though it did not say what had prompted the change.
“On Jan. 1, 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) began reducing the number of Tactical Aerostats deployed along the southwest border,” the statement said, adding: “Although the number of aerostats will be reduced, CBP continues to leverage surveillance technology and explore new/emerging technology to increase persistent surveillance of the border region.”
The installation of the blimp above residential areas of Nogales a mile north of the border came without warning to community members or local officials. Nearby residents first noticed it being assembled on a hillside above the Circle K on Patagonia Highway on June 28, 2022, and two days later it was airborne.
At the time, Sheriff David Hathaway called the blimp "disgusting” and said its deployment represented “blatant spying in our community.”
In a belatedly issued statement, CBP described the blimp as a 22-meter-long “persistent ground surveillance system aerostat,” and promised that it would "not be oriented in such a way as to monitor the activities occurring outside of the immediate areas of the border.”
A sheriff's dispatch report from Nov. 16 cast doubt on the latter assertion. At shortly before 7 p.m. on that date, a sheriff's sergeant reported that a traffic stop at South River and Lobo Loma roads resulted in a bail out. A follow-up note in the entry said the Border Patrol would use its blimp to help locate the fleeing individuals.
U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Tucson), who represents Nogales and all of Santa Cruz County in Congress, raised privacy and transparency concerns immediately following the blimp's deployment, telling the NI on June 30, 2022 that he was urging the Biden administration to remove it. A few days later, he wrote a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and then-CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus, urging them to hold community input forums about the aerostat.
Told on Wednesday of the latest development regarding the blimp, Grijalva said in a statement:
“I’m glad to learn of the blimp’s removal from Nogales. It never should have been deployed without stakeholder and community input and consent. I’ll continue to press the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection for answers regarding their usage of border surveillance technologies and support actions to protect the privacy and civil rights of all southern border communities.”
Costly project
In January 2022, the Department of Defense agreed to assist the Department of Homeland Security by spending approximately $52.5 million on 18 surveillance blimps to monitor the U.S.-Mexico border. CBP said last summer that the aerostat in Nogales was the first to be installed in the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, which covers all of Arizona’s border region except for the area around Yuma.
But in its statement issued Wednesday, CBP acknowledged that it was de-emphasizing its blimp plans and focusing on other technology, such as surveillance towers.
"Currently, CBP’s U.S. Border Patrol has successfully deployed 195 Autonomous Surveillance Towers (AST) with more than 80 additional planned for deployment, 256 Remote Video Surveillance System – Upgrades (RVSS-U), and 75 RVSS Legacy sensor towers will be upgraded in fiscal year 2023," the statement said.