South32

South32's Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains.

 Contributed photo

A major mining operation in the Patagonia Mountains is continuing to take shape – particularly as the federal government establishes a new timetable for the Hermosa Project’s permitting process.

Last week, the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council rolled out a permitting schedule that would span nearly three years as the Hermosa Project moves closer to its prospective start date in 2027. In the coming months, South32, the Australian mining company behind the project, will be expected to submit a number of reports to the federal government, including an operations plan and an environmental impact statement.



