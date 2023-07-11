A major mining operation in the Patagonia Mountains is continuing to take shape – particularly as the federal government establishes a new timetable for the Hermosa Project’s permitting process.
Last week, the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council rolled out a permitting schedule that would span nearly three years as the Hermosa Project moves closer to its prospective start date in 2027. In the coming months, South32, the Australian mining company behind the project, will be expected to submit a number of reports to the federal government, including an operations plan and an environmental impact statement.
In May, the Hermosa Project was listed under the Biden Administration’s FAST-41 initiative, which allows certain infrastructural operations to move on a more efficient timeline, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
South32 has hailed the FAST-41 status and newly established timeline as major victories.
“We welcome FAST-41 building on the National Environmental Policy Act process of providing stakeholders with increased transparency, real-time information that is publicly available on the permitting dashboard, and multiple opportunities over the next few years to give feedback,” Hermosa Project President Pat Risner said in a statement last week.
The Hermosa Project, according to Risner, will involve the eventual mining of manganese and zinc. The U.S. Geological Survey has designated both minerals as “critical” for the nation’s economy and security, and manganese in particular has been hailed as a crucial material for the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries.
“We can process and produce a final battery grade product right here in Santa Cruz County,” Risner said during a presentation in May. “This would essentially replace a Chinese supply chain.”
Within Santa Cruz County, the Hermosa Project has continued to draw mixed reactions from residents, including strong opposition from environmental advocates. In late June, a cluster of conservation groups, including the Center for Biological Diversity, sued the U.S. Forest Service over its authorization of two mineral exploration projects in the Patagonia Mountains.
Opposition against the mine has flared up in recent weeks as county resident Andy Jackson attempts to rezone several land parcels he owns in Rio Rico. Many residents have expressed suspicion that the project was somehow affiliated with South32.
While a South32 spokesperson said the company was considering independently building a “remote operating center” in Rio Rico, she added that the company was not aware of “broader plans” in the area.