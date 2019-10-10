The Coronado National Forest says it will begin implementing a new fee system this fall, which includes charging the public to use the previously free developed recreation areas at Peña Blanca Lake west of Rio Rico.
In a news release this week, the CNF said a contractor is set to begin installing pay stations at new fee sites and repairing existing fee facilities that are in poor condition. Work that begins this month is expected to be completed in December, the agency said.
The contractor will also construct a shade ramada at Peña Blanca Lake above one of two recently installed picnic tables near the parking lot above the boat launch.
Once the pay stations are installed, the CNF will charge $8 per day ($10 per week) to use the fishing and boating sites at Peña Blanca Lake, as well as the Red Rock, Upper Thumb Rock and Lower Thumb Rock picnic areas.
In addition, the fee for overnight camping at the White Rock campground next to the lake will increase from $10 to $15 per night.
Coronado National Forest recreation areas that currently charge a $5 day-use fee, such as in Madera Canyon, will see that fee rise to $8.
Other changes in and around Santa Cruz County include new $8 day-use fees at the Whipple Picnic Area and Nature Trail off Mt. Hopkins Road, and at the Parker Canyon Lake fishing/boating site and nature trail southeast of Sonoita. Coronado National Forest annual passes will increase from $20 to $40 under the new pricing system.
The CNF announced in 2017 that it was considering new and increased fees at its recreation sites in order to fill a $2.5 million annual funding gap. The plan was shared with the public online, at ranger stations and at public meetings during 2017 and 2018.
“A majority of the public supported the proposal,” the agency said, and the plan was approved by a committee in December 2018.
“We have very much appreciated input from our stakeholders and users in helping us to shape a more sustainable developed recreation program,” said Forest Supervisor Kerwin S. Dewberry in this week’s news release.
Other efforts to close the funding gap have included removing underutilized facilities, reducing the recreation program workforce, working with partners and volunteers, applying for grants, increasing fee compliance and installing lower-maintenance facilities, Dewberry said.
“Implementation of the fee proposal will move us closer to where we need to be to provide the quality of experiences our visitors have come to expect,” he said.
For more information, see www.fs.usda.gov/coronado, visit the Nogales Ranger District at 303 Old Tucson Rd. or call (520) 281-2296.