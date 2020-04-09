Felipe Fuentes is stepping down after 22 years as the Santa Cruz County assessor.
Fuentes, a 60-year-old resident of Rio Rico, still has nearly nine months remaining in his current term. But he’s been struggling with his health since last August and is currently recovering from a recent bout with pneumonia, he said. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the threat the disease poses to people in weakened states of health, he decided it was time to lay low.
“This is not the way I wanted to go, but it’s time,” he said, adding that his family supports his decision.
At 10 a.m. on Monday, April 13, the county board of supervisors is scheduled to meet to accept Fuentes’ resignation effective Friday, April 17. They’ll also consider appointing a replacement to fill the position for the rest of the year.
A top candidate is Deputy Assessor Pablo Ramos, who has been Fuentes’ right-hand man for the past 20 years and is the only person who registered to run for assessor in the 2020 elections.
“He’s been my chief deputy for the past 20 years, and I don’t think there’s anybody more qualified than he is,” Fuentes said.
Fuentes has worked for the county for 40 years, he said. He started as a draftsman in the assessor’s office and then became an appraiser and the chief deputy appraiser before taking over the top spot.
Asked what he’s most proud of accomplishing as assessor, Fuentes cited big advances in “the way we handle the petitions, customer service and especially our website.”