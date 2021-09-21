If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Dancing, singing and plenty of food were on hand on Saturday afternoon for a belated Fiestas Patrias celebration in downtown Nogales, commemorating Mexican Independence. Several hundred local residents gathered for the event – young and old and, judging from the license plates of cars parked nearby, hailing from both Nogales, Ariz. and Nogales, Sonora.
Officials closed down a couple blocks of Morley Avenue in front of Karam Park to make way for food stands, heavy pedestrian traffic and a large stage for performances – a practice that was not possible in September 2020 due to public health concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
About six food stands offered a varying selection of tacos, beer, boba tea and ice cream snacks. As people got their meals, they settled for seats along the sidewalk and around Karam Park to watch the live musical and dance performances from Ambos Nogales artists.
After the musical acts and dance troupes set the stage, officials crowned Nicole Meza the queen of the 2021 Fiestas Patrias.
Victor Jimenez, the acting consul general of the Mexican Consulate in Nogales, performed the traditional “Grito de Dolores,” a re-enactment of Mexican Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo’s call for the country’s independence in the town of Dolores, Guanajuato in 1810.
Last year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mexican Consulate in Nogales opted for a shorter celebration of Mexico’s independence with a presentation at the consulate, followed by a vehicle caravan through downtown.
The 2021 Fiestas Patrias celebration was originally planned for the previous Saturday, Sept. 11. But the Nogales City Council quickly reversed course after receiving criticism for scheduling the event on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.