A campaign sign for Councilman Hector Bojorquez sits on an empty chair outside the voting center at the VFW Hall on primary election day. Bojorquez was the top vote-getter in the city council election, but still didn't earn enough votes to win.
Unofficial final results from the Aug. 2 primary election show that Jorge Maldonado not only won the most votes in the Nogales mayoral primary, he also received votes on a majority of the ballots cast.
Meanwhile, in the race for three city council seats, none of the seven candidates recorded votes on a majority of ballots.
That means that while Maldonado was elected outright to be the city’s next mayor, all three council seats remain up for grabs in the upcoming general election. City rules require that candidates reach the majority-of-ballots threshold in the primary election in order to avoid a November runoff.
The final counts published Tuesday by the County Elections Office showed Maldonado with 1,156 votes in the Aug. 2 primary. That was 328 more than incumbent Mayor Arturo Garino, who finished with 828. Official write-in candidate Peter Lella had 151 votes, and another 16 were cast for invalid write-in candidates.
A city-specific report showed Maldonado winning the most mayoral votes in 11 of Nogales’ 12 precincts.
In all, 2,254 primary ballots were cast by city voters, including some in which the voter did not select a mayoral candidate. Maldonado won votes on 51.3 percent of the total ballots.
The threshold for winning outright election to city office was 1,128 votes (50.04 percent of the ballots cast), and the top vote-getter in the city council election, incumbent Hector Bojorquez, came up short with 1,061 votes (47.1 percent).
Fellow incumbents Jose “Joe” Diaz and Esther Melendez-Lopez were next, with 919 and 869 votes, respectively. Next came John Doyle with 816, Jose “Joe” Agosttini with 708 and Vicente Gonzalez with 590.
The City Charter mandates that twice as many names as the number of available seats be included on the general election ballot, so all six of the aforementioned candidates will be part of the November runoff.
The odd man out is Mike Melendez, who finished seventh in the Aug. 2 primary with 467 votes.
The results of the city primary remain unofficial until they are “canvassed” by the mayor and council. In a memo to City Clerk Leticia Robinson dated Aug. 9, City Attorney Mike Massee confirmed that when the canvass occurs, Maldonado will be declared elected and the six remaining council candidates will be designated to compete in the general election on Nov. 8.
Voter turnout
The Aug. 2 election also included a number of state and federal primaries, as well as a handful of uncontested county races. But according to the final counts released Tuesday, only 6,916 of Santa Cruz County’s 30,005 eligible votes – 23 percent – participated.
Voter turnout in Nogales was even lower, at 19.2 percent.
By comparison, statewide voter participation in the primary was 35 percent, according to results available Thursday morning from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
In Santa Cruz County, 4,793 ballots were cast in the Democratic primary and 2,079 in the Republican primary. Another 11 county voters participated in the Libertarian primary and 33 people cast nonpartisan ballots.
Of the 6,916 ballots cast in Santa Cruz County, 5,509 (80 percent) were early ballots.
The results will become official once they are canvassed by the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 16.