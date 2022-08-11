Maldonado

Jorge Maldonado won enough votes in the Aug. 2 primary to be elected outright as Nogales' next mayor.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Unofficial final results from the Aug. 2 primary election show that Jorge Maldonado not only won the most votes in the Nogales mayoral primary, he also received votes on a majority of the ballots cast.

Meanwhile, in the race for three city council seats, none of the seven candidates recorded votes on a majority of ballots.

Primary election

A campaign sign for Councilman Hector Bojorquez sits on an empty chair outside the voting center at the VFW Hall on primary election day. Bojorquez was the top vote-getter in the city council election, but still didn't earn enough votes to win.


Tags

Load comments