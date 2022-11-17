File photo esther joe

Vice Mayor Esther Melendez-Lopez and Councilman Jose “Joe” Diaz listen to discussion during an Aug. 9 council meeting. Final, though still unofficial, election results released on Nov. 17 showed Melendez-Lopez with enough votes to beat out Diaz for the final available seat on the council, and also avoid a recount.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

A final, though still unofficial, tally of ballots cast in the 2022 General Election shows Esther Melendez-Lopez edging out fellow incumbent Jose “Joe” Diaz for the third and final available seat on the Nogales City Council.

Another incumbent, Hector Bojorquez, easily wrapped up the first seat with 2,075 votes. John Doyle, a former mayor and councilman, was second with 1,721, according to the results released Thursday afternoon by the County Elections Department.



