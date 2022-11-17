Vice Mayor Esther Melendez-Lopez and Councilman Jose “Joe” Diaz listen to discussion during an Aug. 9 council meeting. Final, though still unofficial, election results released on Nov. 17 showed Melendez-Lopez with enough votes to beat out Diaz for the final available seat on the council, and also avoid a recount.
A final, though still unofficial, tally of ballots cast in the 2022 General Election shows Esther Melendez-Lopez edging out fellow incumbent Jose “Joe” Diaz for the third and final available seat on the Nogales City Council.
Another incumbent, Hector Bojorquez, easily wrapped up the first seat with 2,075 votes. John Doyle, a former mayor and councilman, was second with 1,721, according to the results released Thursday afternoon by the County Elections Department.
Previously released reports made it clear that Bojorquez and Doyle would win election. However, the totals for Melendez-Lopez and Diaz were so close that it wasn’t certain which of the two would ultimately win the third seat until Thursday’s final count.
The ultimate difference between the two – Melendez-Lopez had 1,622 votes and Diaz 1,590 – appears to rule out the requirement of a recount.
Under state law, a recount is automatically triggered if final results of a race show two candidates set apart by 0.5 percent or less of the total votes between them. But by Thursday, Melendez-Lopez and Diaz were separated by 32 votes – nearly one full percentage point.
The elimination of Diaz, an ally of lame duck Mayor Arturo Garino, also portends a potential power shift at City Hall.
Currently, Garino counts on the support of Councilmembers Diaz, Melendez-Lopez, Saulo Bonilla and Octavio Gradillas, Jr. on the seven-member body. But Garino was defeated in the August primary by former councilman Jorge Maldonado, which means that Melendez-Lopez, Bonilla and Gradillas will collectively constitute a minority beginning in January.
The elected terms of Bonilla and Gradillas are set to end in 2024, as is the term of Councilmember Liza Montiel. Montiel is closely allied with Bojorquez and Maldonado, and Doyle, the newcomer, has twice run against Garino for mayor.
In another tight election decided on Thursday, Sandy Johnson clinched the second of two available seats on the five-member Tubac Fire District Governing Board, narrowly defeating his ally in the campaign, Mindy Maddock, 1,693 votes to 1,654.
Herb Wisdom, a TFD governing board incumbent, clinched another four-year term by finishing first with 1,864 votes.
The state law regarding recounts does not apply to fire district elections. But even if it did, the margin separating Johnson and Maddock was just over 1 percent, outside the half-point cutoff.
Two more contested local races – Superior Court judge and Nogales Unified School District – also saw their last updates on Thursday. Incumbent Judge Thomas Fink easily won another term on the bench, while incumbent Robert Rojas and newcomer Patty Muñozcano were the top NUSD vote-getters.
As for voter turnout, the final and unofficial numbers posted Thursday showed that 13,308 of the 29,180 Santa Cruz County residents who were eligible to participate in the General Election cast verified ballots. That’s a participation rate of 45.6 percent, well below the statewide turnout rate, which stood at 62.4 percent with a small number of ballots left to be tallied Thursday afternoon.
Santa Cruz County’s voter participation rate in the last midterm election, held in 2018, was 48.4 percent.
While the election results released Thursday by the County Elections Department included a final count of all verified ballots, the results won’t become official until they are “canvassed,” or confirmed, by the County Board of Supervisors. That process is currently scheduled to take place Nov. 22.
Note: Thursday’s final tallies did not include write-in adjudications. However, official write-in candidates were not relevant to the local races.