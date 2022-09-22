The seventh and final defendant in the 2010 murder of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry near Rio Rico was sentenced on Wednesday for his role in the crime.

Jesus Rosario Favela Astorga, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, avoided arrest after Terry’s murder and remained on the run until Mexican authorities arrested him in October 2017. He was extradited to the United States in January 2020 and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April 2022. This week, a federal judge in Tucson sentenced him to 50 years in prison.



