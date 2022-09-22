The seventh and final defendant in the 2010 murder of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry near Rio Rico was sentenced on Wednesday for his role in the crime.
Jesus Rosario Favela Astorga, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, avoided arrest after Terry’s murder and remained on the run until Mexican authorities arrested him in October 2017. He was extradited to the United States in January 2020 and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April 2022. This week, a federal judge in Tucson sentenced him to 50 years in prison.
“Today is for Brian Terry, and his loved ones and colleagues who waited 11 years to see justice come to all who were involved in his tragic murder,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman of the Southern District of California said in a news release.
Shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2010, Terry was patrolling a section of Peck Canyon on the west side of Rio Rico with three other agents when they encountered a heavily armed five-man group that was searching for marijuana smugglers to rob. According to Terry’s fellow agents, one of the agents shouted “Police!” in English and Spanish and the shooting started shortly thereafter.
A member of the robbery crew fired at the agents, hitting Terry in the back and severing his spinal cord and aorta. According to evidence presented at the trials of other defendants in the case, Terry called to a fellow agent, “Willie, I’m hit! I can’t feel my legs.”
The other agents, still under fire, were unable to save Terry.
Evidence collected by investigators showed that the five bandits were armed with four AK-47-style assault rifles and an AR-15, and had food to last for days.
Two of the AK-47s were traced to Operation Fast and Furious, a now-notorious “gun-walking” program run out of the Phoenix field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF). As part of the program, federal agents allowed so-called “straw buyers” to purchase numerous weapons from Arizona gun shops and pass them on to south-bound gun smugglers.
One of the bandits, Manuel Osorio Arellanes, was shot in the stomach during the firefight and captured alive at the scene. The others, including Favela, fled back to Mexico, leaving Osorio behind.
Osorio ultimately cooperated with authorities and helped identifying the fugitive members of the “rip crew,” who were arrested in Mexico and extradited over the following years. He was convicted and sentenced in 2014 to 30 years in prison.
In addition to Favela and Osorio, the other members of the rip crew who were convicted and sentenced included:
• Heraclio Osorio Arellanes, the man believed to have fired the shot that killed Terry. He was convicted at trial in February 2019 and sentenced to life in prison.
• Ivan Soto Barraza and Jesus Lionel Sanchez Meza. Both were convicted at trial in December 2015 and sentenced to life in prison.
Two other co-defendants in the case were:
• Rito Osorio Arellanes, who was in federal custody in Florence on the night Terry was murdered but who helped assemble the rip crew. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
• Rosario Rafael Burboa Alvarez, who admitted to having recruited the crew members in Mexico. He pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 27 years in prison.
Terry was a native of Michigan who had served as a Marine, a police officer and earned a degree in criminal justice before joining the Border Patrol. In 2012, a new Border Patrol Station in Naco, Ariz. was named in his honor.
Following Favela’s sentencing on Wednesday, the Brian Terry Foundation, formed by the fallen agent’s family members, including his sister Michelle, posted a statement to its Facebook page, noting that 11 years and 285 days had passed since Terry’s murder.
“This afternoon Brian’s family stood in front of the last defendant, Favela-Astorga, and read our victim impact statements for his 50-year sentencing for involvement in my brother’s death,” the statement said. “I want to thank everyone that has stood by and supported our family for almost 12 years. We can finally breathe knowing we have all those involved in his death behind bars.”