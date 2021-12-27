Local residents who spoke to the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission during its recent series of public hearings consistently asked that Santa Cruz County not be split between state legislative districts. But in the end, the requests went for naught and the commission approved new legislative maps last week that will divide the county between two politically noncompetitive districts for at least the next decade.
Western and southern areas of the county, including Nogales, Rio Rico, Tubac, Tumacacori, Kino Springs and Patagonia Lake, were drawn into the new Legislative District 21, according to the final maps that the commission approved by a 3-2 margin last Wednesday.
LD 21, which also includes parts of Sahuarita and southeast Tucson in Pima County, as well as Bisbee/Naco in Cochise County, has a 30.5 percentage point advantage for Democrats, according to the commission’s competitiveness metric.
Northeastern areas of Santa Cruz County, including Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin, were drawn into Legislative District 19, along with most of Cochise County, all of Greenlee County and parts of Graham and Pima counties. That district has a 22 percentage point advantage for Republicans, according to the commission.
All of Santa Cruz County has been part of heavily Democratic Legislative District 2 for the past decade. The district is currently represented in the Arizona Legislature by Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon, along with Reps. Andrea Dalessandro and Daniel Hernandez – all Democrats.
The new maps put Gabaldon’s home in Sahuarita in LD 21, while Dalessandro’s Sahuarita residence is in the new LD 19. Hernandez has announced that he won’t seek re-election – instead, he’s eyeing a run for Congress.
Now the county will be represented by six people in Phoenix, three from each district. That’s a return to the way it was prior to the last round of redistricting that followed the 2010 Census, which united the county in a single legislative district.
But while this year’s version of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission – comprised of two Democrats, two Republicans and an Independent chair – opted not to keep the county whole in terms of its state legislative representation, it shifted the line of division that had previously been proposed, moving the Amado-Tubac-Tumacacori area into LD 21 with Nogales and Rio Rico. Those communities had been drawn into LD 19 in draft maps approved earlier this fall.
At the congressional level, the commission kept Santa Cruz County whole in the new Congressional District 7, which looks a lot like the current CD 3, but with Bisbee added to the east and the lines redrawn slightly in parts of Pima, Pinal, Maricopa and Yuma counties.
CD 3 is currently represented in Congress by U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, a Democrat from Tucson.
State-level picture
Statewide, the newly approved legislative maps create 13 likely “safe” districts for Republicans and 12 for Democrats. At least four of the other five have registration differences of only a few points, which Erika Neuberg, who is a political independent and chairs the commission, said makes them politically competitive, Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services reported.
However, Fischer added, Democratic committee member Shereen Lerner reads the available data, including results of prior elections, to effectively give Republicans a 17-13 edge. And that, she said, is unfair given that Republicans currently control just 16 of the 30 Senate seats and 31 of 60 House seats.
The new congressional district maps brought similar complaints from Democrats.
The maps create four solidly Republican districts, two where Democrats are likely to dominate and three that could be relatively competitive, based on metrics the commission uses to measure competitiveness, The Associated Press reported, adding that of the potentially competitive districts, one strongly favors Democrats and two lean toward Republicans based on their voting patterns in nine past elections.
Arizona’s congressional delegation currently has five Democrats and four Republicans.
The commission adopted draft maps in late October and then held a monthlong series of meetings across the state before starting its final set of meetings last week.
The final maps approved by the commission on Dec. 22 could still face legal challenges.