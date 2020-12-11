After weighing each defendant’s participation in a May 2018 kidnapping case in Rio Rico that included an extensive physical assault, the burning of a car and ransom for the victim’s release, Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink sent two local men to prison on Monday for their crimes.
Thomas Alegria, 42, was handed the maximum sentence of seven years in prison for one count of kidnapping, a Class 3 felony, and one count of arson, a Class 4 felony.
Rudy Ray Rojo, 31, was given a sentence of 12 years in prison for one count of kidnapping, a Class 2 felony; one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery, both Class 3 felonies; and one count of attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony.
The two were part of a four-member group of defendants accused of victimizing a 23-year-old man in an attack that began on May 31, 2018, and extended to the next day.
Before Alegria’s sentence was announced, defense attorney Matthew McGuire asked the judge for anything less than seven years, stating that Alegria was on drugs during the time of the crimes and had started on a path to self-improvement while in custody prior to the sentencing.
After his arrest, Alegria became a cooperating defendant for the state, and reportedly claimed that he had been lured to the scene after the initial abduction with a promise of drugs. Some of the assaults against the victim were said to have happened in Alegria’s van.
Without going into many details into Alegria’s involvement in the case, Fink still delivered the max term.
In Rojo’s case, Prosecutor Kimberly Hunley pointed out his prior criminal history that included a drive-by shooting conviction in Pima County, and asked Fink to hand down a sentence of 15 years in prison. She cited Rojo’s close involvement in carrying out the plot to kidnap the victim and turn him over to a Mexican cartel for a bounty.
“I think it’s important to note that Mr. Rojo wasn’t just a minor participant who happened to be present. He actively participated in physically assaulting and apprehending the victim in this case,” she said. “I would ask that the court consider the aggravating factors much more significantly than the mitigating factors and find that they substantially outweigh the mitigating factors.”
Hunley described that Rojo played an important role in beating the victim at a location in Rio Rico, where the conspirators apprehended him and took him to a home where Rojo was living at the time. She added that Rojo participated in dousing the victim with a liquid, telling him it was gasoline, and threatening to light him on fire while the assailants stripped off his clothes and continued to beat him.
She added that Rojo was also involved in burning the victim’s Jeep Wrangler in another location – an act that Alegria participated in as well.
When the four co-defendants’ initial plan to turn their victim over to a Mexican cartel for a $400,000 bounty failed, Hunley said the group then contacted the victim’s girlfriend to demand a ransom that included money, guns, expensive jewelry and a Kia Soul – some of which the victim was ultimately able to recover.
“The victim was so traumatized by what happened, he really wasn’t able to leave a home for months,” she said, explaining that the victim even sold his former residence out of fear that the defendants knew where he lived, and moved into a new home.
“He’s still experiencing significant trauma from the event… There were more than one expressions of suicidal ideations where authorities had to be called to help calm him down,” Hunley said.
Family connections
The victim’s mother, girlfriend and sister also addressed the court about the emotional harm that the event had caused for the entire family, and asked Fink to give Rojo the maximum sentence of 21 years because they wanted the peace of mind to know he would not inflict further harm on them.
But defense attorney George Damon, who sought help from a mitigation specialist, painted Rojo as a person who has made poor decisions due to the unhealthy environment and difficult childhood he grew up in.
“Essentially from day one, he’s born into an environment that’s gang-affiliated and a hard life. His father was an alcoholic… his mother developed cancer when he was a juvenile… he was beaten by his maternal grandfather, there was domestic violence in the family household,” he said, asking the judge to consider those as mitigating factors in the case.
Damon asserted that Rojo’s involvement in the plot was minimal, and that the real players in the case were co-defendants Aaron Daniel Kane, who was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison, and Guadalupe Pillado, who was killed in Mexico in 2018, not long after the kidnapping.
He asked the court to sentence Rojo to the lesser term of 10.5 years in prison, which would allow him to improve himself in prison and still get out to reconnect with his children, get a job and build a better life for himself.
“He takes responsibility for his actions, he’s remorseful,” Damon said. “He’s not coming after the family when he gets out, he’s just not that type of person.”
In the end, Fink concluded that the aggravating factors did outweigh the mitigating factors and handed a middle-ground term between what Hunley and Damon had each asked for.
After sentencing the defendants, Fink directed his attention to the victims sitting in the courtroom audience.
“To the primary victim in this case, I have no words to express that are going to give you any help or solace for what you went through or what you will go through, except that it’s obvious that you have a very strong family,” Fink said.