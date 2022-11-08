Incumbent Thomas Fink jumped out in front of challenger Jose Luis Castillo in the race for Division 1 judge at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.
Updated results published shortly after noon Wednesday by the County Elections Office gave Fink 5,540 votes to 4,197 for Castillo.
With 10,909 ballots counted, Fink’s votes gave him nearly 51 percent of the total to approximately 38 percent for Castillo.
Fink, 64, has served in the position since mid-2014, when he was appointed to the Superior Court bench to replace Judge James A. Soto, who left for a federal position. Fink had previously worked as a private practice lawyer in Santa Cruz County.
In November 2014, Fink defeated then-City Magistrate Mayra Galindo by a 55-45 percent margin to win his first four-year elected term as judge. He was re-elected in 2018, when he defeated local attorney Mark Williams by 24 percentage points.
Fink has served as the county’s presiding judge – a responsibility that essentially makes him the chief executive officer of the local courts – since his appointment in 2014.
Castillo, 64, retired in 2015 after a 20-year career as a justice of the peace in Pima County. After that, he worked as a lawyer for the City of Tucson Office of the Public Defender. And while his professional career has been spent outside of Santa Cruz County, Castillo emphasized his local roots – he was born in Nogales and has extended family here – as well as his service with the U.S. Marines during his campaign.
Castillo ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and Fink was an independent. However, while judge elections are partisan at the primary stage, candidates appear on the general election ballot without party affiliation.