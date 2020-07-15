When the deadline to register as a candidate for local fire district governing board elections closed on July 6, only two new faces joined several incumbents running for available seats.
New face Peter Benequista joins incumbents Mary Dahl and Bill Kirkpatrick as a candidate for three available seats on the Tubac Fire District governing board. Incumbent Candy Clancy, whose term is coming to an end, did not register to seek reelection.
The Rio Rico Fire District, which will have two seats open as Michael Vohland and Dean Davis see their terms end, caught the interest of a sole candidate: Dora Alvidrez-Urias.
Incumbents David Valenzuela and Dora Madrid are both seeking another term on the Nogales Suburban Fire board, with no competition.
Lastly, the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District will have only incumbent Christopher Johnson on the ballot for three available seats. Sue Archibald and Kurt Bahti, whose terms are up at the end of the year, did not register for re-election.
Fire board elections are non-partisan and will be on the November General Election ballot, not the upcoming primaries.
Individuals have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 19 to register as write-in candidates for the fire board elections.