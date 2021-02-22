A small fire at the county landfill in Rio Rico had to be doused twice after breaking out on Sunday night, then rekindling the next morning.
According to a sheriff’s dispatch report, a resident on the east side of Interstate 19 reported the fire at the landfill, located on the west side of the highway north of Exit 22, just before 10 p.m.
Chief Cheryl Horvath of the Tubac Fire District said firefighters created a small fire break around the approximately 100-by-50-foot blaze on Sunday night. In addition, she said, the County Public Works Department used its heavy machinery to move trash around.
Firefighters then returned to the scene Monday morning in response to a small rekindle that occurred after trash was moved around again, Horvath said.
The Tubac Fire District had two engines at the scene on Sunday night and one Monday morning, the chief said. Approximately 1,000 gallons of water were used in the firefighting effort.
The cause of the fire was unknown as of early Monday afternoon, Horvath said.
The fire did not affect the hours at the landfill, a county spokesperson said.