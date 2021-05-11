A backyard fire in the Meadow Hills neighborhood destroyed an outbuilding and drew a half-dozen firefighting vehicles and about 30 first responders on Tuesday morning.
Jeff Sargent, chief of the Nogales Fire Department, said NFD got a call around 11:15 a.m. from a woman reporting a fire in her neighbor’s backyard on Montana Circle.
After the fire was initially contained, flames sparked up in another part of the yard, causing firefighters to spring back into action. Shortly after 1 p.m., Sargent said the blaze had been largely contained.
He said the fire burned through a shed in the backyard, as well as some old vehicles and other items that were in the yard, but nobody was hurt and no homes were damaged.
In addition to the backyard, flames spread from the property to dried out brush on the old Palo Duro Golf Course.
One neighbor who called NFD to report the fire said that firefighting vehicles showed up shortly after her call and that the flames came close enough to her house that she had started pouring buckets of water on her property as precaution.
The blaze did threaten two houses, Sargent said, and NFD personnel had to force open the door of one home to ensure nobody was inside.
NFD was joined by the Rio Rico Fire District, Sonoita-Elgin Fire District and staff from the Nogales Suburban Fire District in fighting the blaze. Between the different departments and NFD fire cadets, Sargent estimated a total of 30 responders. Both of NFD’s primary engines, both ambulances and two reserve engines responded, along with a ladder truck from RRFD.
Personnel from the Nogales Police Department and Unisource Energy were also on scene, the NFD chief added.
Sargent said the cause of the fire wasn’t known and might not be determined, given the extent of the burn damage. He said the property appeared to be occupied, but nobody was home at the time.