A home caught fire in Rio Rico on Thursday evening, displacing a large household.
According to a 911 dispatch report, someone called from East Ruby Road at 4:50 p.m. to report the fire, saying that all occupants were outside the home and that there were “active flames” at the time.
George Cluff, fire marshal at the Rio Rico Fire District, said that approximately one-quarter of the home was damaged by the fire, leaving it uninhabitable. The cause of the blaze was still under investigation.
Approximately 10 people lived in the home, which is located on Ruby Road near the intersection of Circulo Camacho, Cluff said.
In addition to RRFD firefighters, an ambulance crew from the Tubac Fire District responded to scene as a precautionary measure. One resident was examined for smoke inhalation but did not require hospitalization, he said, and there were no other injuries or medical issues.