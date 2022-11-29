The aftermath of Monday’s fire in downtown Nogales was grim: three commercial buildings destroyed, the merchandise they had held scattered among smoldering embers and twisted metal.

There was almost nothing left of the structure at the corner of Morley Avenue and Court Street where the fire started at around 1 p.m. on Monday. Twenty-four hours after the blaze was first reported, a heap of rubble stood at the street end of the lot, while packages of socks and blankets were piled toward the back amid the blackened wreckage.



