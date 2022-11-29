The aftermath of Monday’s fire in downtown Nogales was grim: three commercial buildings destroyed, the merchandise they had held scattered among smoldering embers and twisted metal.
There was almost nothing left of the structure at the corner of Morley Avenue and Court Street where the fire started at around 1 p.m. on Monday. Twenty-four hours after the blaze was first reported, a heap of rubble stood at the street end of the lot, while packages of socks and blankets were piled toward the back amid the blackened wreckage.
There were no firefighters visible at the scene, but a UniSource Energy Services crew was on hand, working on utility infrastructure that had been damaged by the fire.
The exterior walls of the second affected building, which had housed a department store called Chi’s, were still standing, and steel support girders stretched across the top where the roof had been. But otherwise, the structure was in ruin, a few plastic floral arrangements and baskets hanging from a mangled front window display.
The facade of the third building, No. 1 Flowers, was still standing and its front windows were intact. But much of the roof was gone and the shelves and merchandise left inside were almost completely trashed.
The crumbling building where the blaze started had been out of service as a store for some time and was in a city-ordered process of abatement when it burned. While officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire, Nogales Fire Chief Jeff Sargent said Monday that a demolition crew had been working inside and using a grinding tool at the time.
All three of the destroyed buildings appear to have been owned by the same people. Nogales Fire Marshal Jeff Polcari said the value of the merchandise lost to the blaze was still unknown.