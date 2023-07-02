The Beehive Fire that broke out Friday northwest of Rio Rico grew to 3,000 acres Sunday, according to the Coronado National Forest.
The wildfire, which has sent smoke as far north as Sahuarita, was first spotted at 6:26 p.m. Friday in Beehive Canyon and by Saturday morning had grown to 300 acres. Containment was at 15 percent as of Sunday evening.
Sunday afternoon, Arivaca Lake and campground, along with all National Forest and Arizona Game and Fish land within two miles of the center of the lake, were closed to aid in firefighting efforts.
The fire is in Beehive Canyon, about eight miles northwest of Rio Rico in the Nogales Ranger District. The cause of the blaze, north of Ruby Road, is under investigation.
Firefighters performed backburning operations Saturday night to establish a control line on the western and southern flanks of the fire. Backburning is a fire suppression technique where a fire is lit close to the edge of an active burn to help establish a control line. While effective, the fire continued to grow along the northern and eastern flanks.
On Sunday, crews focused on building out the containment lines at the western and southern flanks while also aiding air support — fixed-wing and helicopters — along the northern and eastern flanks.
Extreme heat, low relative humidity, and the remoteness of the fire have all affected firefighters’ ability to perform direct attacks on the fire, according to Coronado National Forest officials.
The Corral Nuevo Fire also continued to burn Sunday evening, about two miles south of the Beehive Fire. CNF officials said the two fires are not related.
Corral Nuevo, which broke out about 4:45 p.m. Friday, was at 150 acres and 85 percent containment as of Sunday evening.