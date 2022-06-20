This map shows the footprint of the Tonto Canyon Fire as of 4:51 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. The acreage listed on the map is slightly larger than the size listed in the Coronado National Forest’s final update on the fire issued the following morning. The acreage estimates have fluctuated throughout the week, something the CNF has attributed at times to mapping technique.
A team of locally based firefighters mopped up and reinforced containment lines on the Tonto Canyon Fire over the weekend.
In its final update on the fire issued Sunday morning, the Coronado National Forest said the blaze was mostly contained after burning more than 12,000 acres of wilderness west of Nogales during a seven-day period.
Of the total acreage, 9,426 was on the U.S. side of the border and 3,000 was in Mexico, according to the Sunday morning report. Total containment was listed at 60 percent in the morning, with that figure growing to 75 percent in a posting to the Incident Information System website (inciweb.nwcg.gov) shortly after 5 p.m.
“The team doesn’t anticipate much change in acreage moving forward as the majority of the interior pockets have already burned out,” the CNF said, adding that U.S. crews would continue to work with their counterparts in Mexico to ensure that all lines are secure on both sides of the border.
As of Sunday morning, 76 personnel were still assigned to the U.S. firefighting effort, aided by a helicopter and four engines (The InciWeb site listed 41 personnel as of 5:12 p.m. Sunday evening). That was down from 158 personnel on Friday, when some crews began being released to their home units.
Even with the blaze in its final throes, the Forest Service was telling the public to stay out of the area. A closure order remained in effect along a stretch of Ruby Road (Forest Road 39) extending west from the White Rock Campground near Peña Blanca Lake to Forest Road 4186, approximately two miles northwest of Sycamore Canyon.
The fire was first reported at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, as three separate starts in the Pajarita Wilderness Area, approximately 15 miles west of Nogales. The three starts then combined to create the Tonto Canyon Fire.
A ranch was threatened early on, but was soon secured. There were no structures reported damaged by the fire.