State environmental regulators are one step closer to giving South32 permission to pump millions of gallons of water out of the ground and pour it into Harshaw Creek, south of Patagonia.
A spokeswoman for the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality said in an email that the department would grant the Australia-based mining company a modification to an Arizona Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, one of two approvals the company is currently seeking in order to dewater an underground area where it’s hoping to mine silver, lead, zinc and manganese.
“ADEQ has made the determination to issue the (permit modification) and it will become effective when payment is received,” the spokeswoman wrote.
The permit modification will allow South32 to discharge up to 6.48 million gallons of water per day into Harshaw Creek. The initial proposed modification was changed after a first round of public comments earlier this year, with the revised modification adding tighter limits on the levels of contaminants like lead and mercury that are allowed in the water.
The permit modification was opposed by the local watchdog group Patagonia Area Resource Alliance (PARA) and the Patagonia Town Council had asked ADEQ to treat the request as a separate permit, rather than a modification to an existing discharge permit.
The ADEQ spokeswoman added in an email on Friday that the department was still reviewing comments related to South32’s application for an Aquifer Protection Program permit.
For its part, PARA announced that its hydrologists would give a presentation titled “Assessment of Hydrologic Risks and Concerns Related to the Hermosa Mine Project” to the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors during a study session planned for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3.