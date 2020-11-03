Saulo Bonilla edged out to a lead over Nubar Hanessian in the runoff election for the final open seat on the Nogales City Council, according to the first vote count released on election night.
And elected officials appear poised to gain additional power at City Hall, with voters narrowly supporting Proposition 407, which would grant the mayor and council power over some decisions currently under the purview of the city manager.
Preliminary results published by the County Elections Office at 8:02 p.m. showed 2,734 votes for Bonilla, to 1,922 for Hanessian.
The early totals also showed six of seven other city government-related ballot measures getting approval from the majority of voters.
Those unofficial results included 14,144 ballots, roughly the same number of ballots that were cast early in-person or by mail.
In mounting his challenge for a council seat, Saulo Bonilla, 49, a professional DJ from Nogales, didn’t focus on what he would do differently than current elected officials. In a conversation with the NI before the August primary election, Bonilla said he’d play nice with current council members and said he didn’t like to use the word “improve” to describe his plans for the council. “I’m going to work with them,” he said.
Hanessian, 73, a Nogales native and longtime council member, asked voters to give him a fourth total term (second consecutive) to complete unfinished business. Speaking to the NI in July, he said that he would focus on paving roads, following through on the city’s annexation plan and completing the redesign of the Chase Bank building that the city purchased in 2017.
Two of the three open seats on the council were decided during the August primary, when newcomer Liza Montiel and incumbent Councilman Jorge Maldonado each earned votes on more than 50 percent of ballots.
Hanessian and Bonilla were neck-and-neck in primary voting, with Bonilla nearly edging Hanessian, 1,273 votes to 1,260. However, he didn’t meet the 50-percent threshold, which necessitated a runoff in November.
The winner of the runoff, along with Montiel and Maldonado, will join Councilmembers Esther Melendez-Lopez and Hector Bojorquez and Mayor Arturo Garino, who were elected in 2018, as well as Jose “Joe” Diaz, another council veteran who was appointed earlier this year to fill Robert Rojas’ seat after Rojas resigned the position to run for county supervisor. (Rojas lost his supervisor bid in the primary.)
Longtime councilman and former mayor Marcelino Varona, Jr. didn’t run for reelection this year and will vacate his seat at the end of the current term.
City elections are nonpartisan.
Ballot measures
Nogales voters also saw a number of measures proposing changes to the City Charter – some with significant implications for city government, others just updating the language of the charter.
Proposition 407, if passed, would give the mayor and council authority to create and eliminate city departments, as well as the power to approve or reject the city manager’s hires for department director positions.
In the first set of results posted on Tuesday night, 2,350 voters approved Proposition 407, with 2,093 opposed.
Proposition 405, which voters also appeared to approve, would have replaced the city charter’s section on the municipal court with new requirements about the qualifications and appointment term of the city magistrate, among other changes. There were 2,776 votes in favor and 1,531 against in the early count.
Proposition 406 would have allowed the city council to ink a contract with city manager’s for up to three years, an increase from the current two-year limit. But 2,476 voters rejected that measure, with only 2,035 in favor, according to the early results.
According to documents distributed by the city, Propositions 408, 409 and 410 will modernize language in the city charter and updated the document’s organization. Voters were approving all three by roughly 2-to-1 margins.
Proposition 411 would amend the chart to guarantee a single council member’s authority to place an item on the council agenda by written request. Current rules mean that support of two council members is required to guarantee an item’s spot on the council agenda.
Proposition 412 was a vote to approve the city’s General Plan 2020, a document that the city said is “the primary tool for guiding the City’s future growth and development.” The plan can be viewed on the City of Nogales website.
Propositions 411 and 412 both appeared poised to pass, based on early results.
Updates to come