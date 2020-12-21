The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Santa Cruz County on Monday morning, sparking feelings of joy and hope among those who witnessed the landmark development in the community’s fight against the coronavirus.
A box of 100 doses of the vaccine made by the pharmaceutical company Moderna arrived via FedEx at the Mariposa Community Health Center in Nogales at 11:06 a.m., and staff gathered around as nursing directors Gabriela Calvillo and Brenda Coppola opened it up and confirmed its contents.
“I immediately got chills once I saw the vials in there,” said Angelica Moreno, one of the onlookers and MCHC’s quality improvement manager. “It’s revolutionary. This is medicine like we’ve never seen before, coming so quickly. With a quick turnaround of just a few months we got a vaccine, and everything got approved so quickly and shipped so quickly. So it’s really exciting.”
Last Friday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, clearing the way for its widespread distribution to U.S. states.
The Arizona Department of Health Services, which had earmarked the initial doses of a previously approved vaccine made by Pfizer exclusively for Maricopa and Pima counties, said the Moderna vaccines would first go to rural counties. Santa Cruz County was allotted 1,000 doses in the state’s plan for distributing the initial shipments from Moderna, and MCHC anticipated their arrival sometime between Monday and Wednesday of this week.
The fact that the box that arrived Monday morning contained only 100 doses was initially puzzling to those on hand, though Dr. Eladio Pereira, the health center’s chief medical officer, said that given the vaccine’s special shipping requirements, it wasn’t especially unusual that they might arrive piecemeal.
Asked how long it would take to begin vaccinating people with the 100 doses now in cold storage at MCHC, Pereira estimated “half a day.”
“But because we did not get the number of vaccines we were waiting for, we’ll probably first vaccinate the staff that has direct contact with COVID patients, and then we’ll expand out to the 1A group,” he said, adding that the first doses would also be given to direct-contact staff at Holy Cross Hospital.
According to the state’s priority classification for the vaccines, the 1A priority category, which is first in line, includes healthcare providers, emergency medical personnel and the residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Next comes the 1B group, which includes essential workers such as teachers; law enforcement officers and emergency responders; employees in the utility, food and transportation industries; some government employees; and other workers in industries defined as “essential” by previous executive orders. The third priority group, 1C, includes people at increased risk for severe COVID-19 infection, including those with existing medical conditions, adults living in group homes and those over age 65.
State health department documents project that Phase 1, which aims to vaccinate the priority populations in groups 1A through 1C, will be carried out beginning this month through next spring. Phase 2, which will include the general population, is slated for spring and summer 2021.
‘A good start’
Last Friday, with the FDA on the cusp of authorizing the Moderna vaccine, MCHC received a 10-box FedEx shipment of supplies for administering the vaccines, such as syringes and face shields.
On Monday morning, Pereira said, he was in a meeting preparing for the arrival of the vaccine itself when he learned that a box had arrived. When he saw the box, he noticed that it had some “temperature sensitive” labels affixed to it, so he thought it might be the anticipated shipment.
The health center then contacted the County Health Services Department to witness the box’s opening and to help confirm its contents, and Health Services Director Jeff Terrell arrived on scene.
Asked how it felt to see the vaccines arrive, Pereira said: “It feels pretty good.”
“I think this is something we’re looking forward to, to provide the vaccine to everyone who needs it and wants it – at some point, because it will take some time to get everybody – but we think this is a tool to mitigate the pandemic,” he said. “So this is a critical piece in what we do.”
Terrell called Monday’s initial shipment “a good start.”
Asked about the fact that the first box contained only 100 of the 1,000 anticipated doses, Terrell noted that there had been issues with states not receiving the Pfizer vaccine in the quantities that had been promised. But he said he had reached out to the state to confirm that there wasn’t any such problem with the Moderna vaccine, and was still awaiting a response as of 1 p.m. on Monday.
Terrell noted that Monday’s box arrived directly from Moderna and had not been shipped through the state government. He wondered if it might have been a starter supply, with the rest to come later through state channels.
In any case, he took heart at the sight of vaccines arriving at MCHC.
“I’m just happy to see it get here to Santa Cruz County, a small rural county,” Terrell said. “I want to make sure we’re not left out. And it’s a good sign that we’re starting to get those vaccines and that we’re going to be able to get it out to the people as soon as possible.”