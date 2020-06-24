The U.S. Border Patrol said its agents arrested five people, confiscated two utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) and seized six pounds of meth as the result of an incident east of Nogales on Monday.
At around 2:30 p.m. that day, agents detected border-crossing activity in the desert 10 miles east of downtown, the agency said in a news release. As agents approached the location on foot, they spotted two UTVs, which fled the scene in different directions.
Nearby agents in patrol vehicles subsequently discovered one of the fleeing UTVs overturned along an embankment. Agents arrested two U.S. citizen men and two Mexican males as they attempted to escape on foot, the Border Patrol said.
The second UTV was found abandoned a short distance away with several bundles of meth inside. They also arrested a female Mexican national hiding nearby.
The four passengers of the overturned UTV were taken to the hospital for medical evaluations and later released.
The three Mexican nationals involved in the incident were found to be illegally present in the country and were processed for immigration violations.
One of the U.S. citizens will be charged with human smuggling and remains in custody, the Border Patrol said, adding that the other has been released, but could face future prosecution.