By Nick Phillips, May 15
By Genesis Lara, May 15
This two-story package, which ran under the unifying headline “Mixed response to re-opening,” followed up on the impact on the local retail sector of a series of recent orders by Gov. Doug Ducey to ease operational restrictions on businesses and terminate a stay-at-home order he imposed starting March 31.
The titles of the respective stories showed the contrasting moods at Nogales’ downtown and uptown shopping districts when our reporters went out to talk with business owners and customers on May 13.
There was hardly an explosion of economic activity downtown. Some retailers, including Nogales Tactical and Melrose Fashions, had their doors open. Other mainstays like La Cinderella, La Familia and Victoria, were still closed, and shoppers were few and far between.
Uptown, many of the big box chain stores remained closed, but other so-called “non-essential” businesses were beginning a cautious reboot, with social distancing measures in place.
“When we reopened it was very busy,” said Loc Nguyen, manager of Annie Nail and Spa. “I think (clients) stayed home for a while and it’s boring. When we reopened, they felt so happy with their pedicures.”
By Jonathan Clark, May 21
As the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections among local residents rose rapidly, giving Santa Cruz County one of the highest infection rates in Arizona, it continued to lag in per-capita testing for the disease.
In fact, in recent weeks, Santa Cruz County had the lowest or second-lowest testing rate of any of Arizona’s 15 counties. This story sought to answer the question, why?
Dr. Eladio Pereira, chief medical officer at the Mariposa Community Health Center, said the center had faced problems obtaining the tests, noting that MCHC had recently placed an order for 1,000 tests, but received 100.
A few days after this story was published, MCHC announced that it had received a promise of 500 tests per week for six weeks from the state.
By Genesis Lara, May 22
When an employee at the Divine Flavor produce warehouse in Nogales tested positive for COVID-19 in early May, administrators immediately sent all employees in the repacking division home and referred them for testing before they could return to work.
However, after an employee at GP Produce Solutions in Rio Rico tested positive for the virus on May 8, warehouse operations continued as normal throughout the weekend and employees weren’t tested until the following Monday.
The contrasting responses by Divine Flavor and GP Produce Solutions highlighted the discretion that employers in essential industries have in responding to real or potential COVID-19 infections among their workforce. It also showed how critical infrastructure workers, who face heightened stress as well as health risks when a co-worker tests positive, in many ways are subject to the luck of the draw when it comes to their employer’s response.
Malena Produce in Nogales provided a positive example for employers in the produce sector.
Amid unfounded rumors that the city had put Malena’s Nogales warehouse on lockdown due to an outbreak, the company sent the approximately 20 employees at its two warehouses to get tested, and put its roughly six employees who were 59 and older on paid leave that, at the point this story was published, had reached eight weeks. The younger employees had their salaries raised by 35 percent.
As coronavirus infections surge, Santa Cruz County’s hospitalization and death rates remain low. Why?
By Genesis Lara, June 5
As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continued to rise rapidly in Santa Cruz County, from 40 to over 500 in the past month, the rates of hospitalization and death among local residents remained far lower than statewide averages.
One potential cause of the lower hospitalization and death rates, according to public health expert Will Humble, was the lack of nursing facilities in the area.
Humble also suggested that local residents in need of intensive medical attention for coronavirus infections might be counted in Pima County’s statistics after being taken to Tucson hospitals. In fact, information provided by local fire districts for this story confirmed that local COVID-19 patients were being taken to out-of-county hospitals in larger numbers than were being reported by the state.
A few days after this story was published, the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department began publishing its own hospitalization data, which showed significantly more hospitalizations of local residents than had been previously reported.
By Genesis Lara, June 16
Facing an uncertain future, the Santa Cruz Humane Society took to Facebook to ask customers and friends of the Nogales-based nonprofit for financial assistance to help keep its shelter open for business.
It was one of a number of local nonprofits that had seen their finances take a hit as a result of the COVID crisis.
The problem was especially acute for organizations like the Humane Society that operate facilities and provide ongoing services that involve significant overhead costs. In another example, Executive Director Vicki Barden of the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County said they were at a shortfall of at least $200,000 after their two spring fundraisers in April and May were cancelled.
By Nick Phillips, June 20
On June 1, a woman reported to Nogales police that she had been sent to secondary inspection at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry and then touched inappropriately by a female CBP officer. The woman told an NPD officer that “she felt so scared that she just ran away as soon as she was let go,” leaving behind her SENTRI card and a water bottle.
The incident highlighted CBP’s unusual authority to skirt Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures, and how in their quest to seize body-carried contraband, officers have sometimes subjected innocent travelers to invasive inspections that don’t turn up any illicit material.
“The invasive body cavity searches, those are something that we do hear about,” said Edgar Saldivar, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union in Texas. “They’re not as frequent as other complaints about CBP, (but) I think that has something to do with the fact that these very invasive searches, they’re very traumatic experiences for some individuals, and so often times they don’t get reported,” he said.
By Genesis Lara, June 23
Federal law enforcement officials acknowledged that they had seen a change in drug-smuggling tactics in the Nogales area since the temporary travel restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border went into effect in March.
While U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers used to regularly catch U.S. and Mexican nationals crossing narcotics through the local ports of entry, the restrictions have largely left U.S. citizens to do the dirty work themselves.
A Homeland Security Investigations official told the NI that the practice in which border-crossers conceal drugs on their bodies – “body carriers,” as CBP calls them – has also been on the rise since the restrictions went into effect. And he suggested that the two trends – U.S. citizens and body-carrier smuggling – could be related.
“They’re recruiting U.S. citizens they don’t know. They don’t trust them and they’re probably not giving them the same amount of drugs to cross,” the official said. “They’re small amounts where they can just walk it across.”
By Genesis Lara, July 14
When the Mariposa Community Health Center began testing patients for COVID-19 in late March, its healthcare workers took on new levels of responsibility and stress as they worked on the frontline of the pandemic.
Laboratory assistants Kassandra Jimenez and Monica Quinones, for example, recalled the first couple of weeks of COVID-19 testing as an “overwhelming” time that took some getting used to.
“One day we had so many patients that it was just crazy… We literally almost broke down crying,” Jimenez recalled.
But the tasks that were initially overwhelming and stressful have since become part of the workers’ daily routines on the job. “I think now it’s more normal,” Quinones said. “I think we’ve managed to adjust.”
By Nick Phillips, July 17
Gym owners in the local area dealt with a rotating set of challenges related to safety concerns, a lengthy closure and a reopening that ended abruptly in June, just six weeks after it began.
At least one local gym closed permanently after revenues dropped off due to the pandemic. Others tried replicating classes via Zoom, adjusting workouts for clients who no longer had access to training equipment. And two dealt with the most recent closure by ignoring it – until the police showed up.
“It’s the last thing I thought about when I opened the business,” said Dinora Aguilar, who closed down her UrbanFit studio after only a year in business. “I looked at all of the factors, I did a market study… The only thing you don’t think about is this kind of thing.”
By Manuel C. Coppola, July 31
The City of Nogales and Santa Cruz County both saw unexpected jumps in their respective sales-tax collections in June, which reflect earnings from sales made in May.
Juxtaposed against a ghost town backdrop of the once-bustling Morley Avenue, where Mexican shoppers have all but disappeared, and largely empty parking lots outside the national retail stores on Mariposa Road, a mid-pandemic consumer sales boom doesn’t seem to make sense.
In turned out that construction-related purchases connected to the $134-million overhaul of SR 189, which began in May, could have a lot to do with the bump, even if those transactions were made in other counties.
By Genesis Lara, Aug. 11
In many ways, the residents of Nogales, Sonora have had a similar pandemic experience to that of their neighbors on the U.S. side of the border.
But while safety nets such as expanded unemployment benefits, a stimulus check, small business loans, and free computing devices and wifi hotspots for students helped some Santa Cruz County residents weather the storm, people in Nogales, Sonora had to confront the crisis with less public assistance. That put additional stress on working-class people, especially those who labor in Mexico’s vast informal economy.
“We’re hopeful they’ll find the medication or a vaccine for this virus. That’s what we’re waiting for, to go back to normalcy,” said Cristina Torres, a sidewalk vendor whose sales crashed and whose husband got sick. “For now, I have to stay strong.”
By Nick Phillips, Aug. 18
The Nogales Police Department and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office have long responded to reports of undocumented migrants or calls for help from those lost in the desert, but those calls came in more frequently in recent weeks.
Sheriff’s deputies apprehended at least 44 undocumented migrants in the first nearly two weeks of August, more than any other full month in at least two years. And NPD officers recorded far more migrant apprehensions this July than in the same month in 2019.
Still, officials were unsure what to attribute the change to, and the sharp local increases didn’t represent larger trends across the U.S.-Mexico border.
By Nick Phillips, Aug. 21
Some restaurant owners and managers were breathing a sigh of relief, as customers slowly returned for sit-down dining and new COVID-19 cases subsided in Santa Cruz County.
Jorge Leon, manager of Ragazzi on Mariposa Road, said it was still a difficult time for the restaurant, with sales down about 40 percent compared to the same time last year. But, he added, he was feeling “a little better” after the restaurant survived a punishing few months.
Tax distributions illustrated the restaurants’ woes during that period. Both city and county sales tax revenues for the “restaurant and bar” category were down in April, May, June and July of 2020 compared to the same months in 2019.
At Rancho Grande, sit-down service had made up about 50 percent of all orders for the previous two weeks and business was becoming more consistent in August. But manager Karla Galindo was still feeling cautious.
She said the restaurant reopened for dine-in service in late May, but at first, most orders were for takeout and sales were inconsistent.
“I’m not saying, ‘Oh yeah, it’s good again,’ because we don’t know how long it’s going to last,” she said.