A flyover ramp takes shape in Nogales, as seen here on Monday, Nov. 16.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

Crews have begun placing steel girders onto concrete supports as they work to complete two flyover ramps at the Interstate 19-Mariposa Road (State Route 189) intersection in Nogales.

As this stage of the project begins, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced a series of nighttime traffic restrictions that began on Sunday, Nov. 15. These include:

• I-19 between Western Avenue and SR 189 will be closed overnight on Tuesday, Nov. 17; Tuesday, Nov. 24; and Monday, Nov. 30. The closures will start at 8 p.m. each night and end at 6 a.m. the following morning.

• The northbound I-19 on-ramp at SR 189 will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. 

• Beginning the night of Sunday, Nov. 15, the northbound I-19 on-ramp will be closed nightly through Wednesday, Nov. 18, and again the nights of Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Monday, Nov. 30.  Closures will start at 8 p.m. each night and end at 6 a.m. the following morning. 

• Southbound I-19 will be closed between Grand Avenue and SR 189 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, and Thursday, Nov. 19. It will close again from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, and Monday, Nov. 23, and also from 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1 through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

• The southbound I-19 off-ramp will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18 through the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 24; from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30 through the morning of Thursday, Dec. 6; and from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 through the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 8.

