Crews have begun placing steel girders onto concrete supports as they work to complete two flyover ramps at the Interstate 19-Mariposa Road (State Route 189) intersection in Nogales.
As this stage of the project begins, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced a series of nighttime traffic restrictions that began on Sunday, Nov. 15. These include:
• I-19 between Western Avenue and SR 189 will be closed overnight on Tuesday, Nov. 17; Tuesday, Nov. 24; and Monday, Nov. 30. The closures will start at 8 p.m. each night and end at 6 a.m. the following morning.
• The northbound I-19 on-ramp at SR 189 will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
• Beginning the night of Sunday, Nov. 15, the northbound I-19 on-ramp will be closed nightly through Wednesday, Nov. 18, and again the nights of Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Monday, Nov. 30. Closures will start at 8 p.m. each night and end at 6 a.m. the following morning.
• Southbound I-19 will be closed between Grand Avenue and SR 189 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, and Thursday, Nov. 19. It will close again from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, and Monday, Nov. 23, and also from 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1 through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
• The southbound I-19 off-ramp will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18 through the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 24; from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30 through the morning of Thursday, Dec. 6; and from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 through the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 8.