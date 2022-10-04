wide shot

The Nogales City Council listens to a presentation by Development Services Director Samuel Paz on possible spending options for $3.35 million the city has left in COVID-19 relief funds.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

More than $3.35 million remain in the city’s reserve for federal COVID-19 relief funds. 

The money, distributed through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, can be spent on infrastructure, public health, staffing, tourism – projects that help a city grow. 

Melendez

Nogales Vice-Mayor Esther Melendez-Lopez speaks during a session on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Santa Carolina

The Santa Carolina Apartments, one of several complexes scattered throughout the city. Last Wednesday, Nogales Development Services Director Samuel Paz floated the idea of giving developers financial incentives to build multi-unit housing.


Tags

Load comments