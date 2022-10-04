More than $3.35 million remain in the city’s reserve for federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The money, distributed through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, can be spent on infrastructure, public health, staffing, tourism – projects that help a city grow.
But the spending plan remains up in the air, something that was evident as council members and city staff bounced around ideas last Wednesday.
Those ideas ranged far and wide: Discounts on city fees for small businesses. An economic development coordinator. A fiber-optic project to strengthen wifi downtown.
The actual spending likely won’t start until January, according to Samuel Paz, the city’s development services director. “We don’t want to get stuck in details yet, cause we’re not in details yet,” he added.
While the council’s study session did not end on a definitive note, one thing was made clear. The city has already spent more than $5 million of its previous COVID relief installments paying down police and fire pensions.
That won’t be happening again, according to City Manager Edward Dickie.
“Are we using any of these ARPA funds to pay the current PSPRS at all?” asked Councilman Saulo Bonilla.
“No,” Dickie responded. “None.”
Staffing positions
In a tentative proposal presented last Wednesday, Paz floated the idea of using the ARPA money to create two new city staff positions: an economic development coordinator and a public information officer. By employing an economic development director, Paz said, the city could sharpen its focus on growing local businesses and revitalizing the downtown corridor.
The position would pay about $62,000 a year. With benefits included, it would cost the city closer to $86,000 on an annual basis.
Other small cities have experimented with similar ideas. In 2021, Sierra Vista authorized an economic development commission – five members, working under the city’s economic development director. The fast-growing Town of Sahuarita has a full-time director and an additional specialist devoted to economic development.
The idea, originally proposed in the Nogales 2020 General Plan, has received support from Councilman Hector Bojorquez in the past.
“The city also needs to hire an economic development director or planner,” he said during a council candidate forum in July. “We need somebody in place that can work especially on that.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, however, the pitch didn’t get much traction.
“Economic development coordinator. That’s a fancy name,” said Councilman Saulo Bonilla. “I imagine that this person is going to be in charge of getting grants?”
In the past, Bonilla asserted, the city had contracted a grant writer who was unsuccessful in securing any monies.
“Personally, I don’t think it’s a good idea to spend all this money when I think most of the directors are pretty good at getting grants themselves,” he said. “I know for a fact that nothing’s going to come out of this.”
“For me, the first thing I’m thinking about is, ‘OK, here we go.’ Higher level positions, with high salaries,” said Councilwoman Liza Montiel of the two jobs.
The second position Paz proposed involved the hiring of a public information officer – someone who could run the city’s social media and manage communication with the public.
“We need somebody to create a social media account, do the Facebook, do the Instagram, really celebrate our victories,” Paz said.
That position also seemingly fell flat with the council.
“We all do that with our little phones here,” Diaz said, gesturing toward his cellphone. “We all do it. I don’t see a need to put in a person in doing social media, ‘cause we all do it.”
A burden on businesses
Bonilla, who’s spent years working in the food industry, pushed for more aid to small businesses, particularly restaurants.
Something as simple as a grease trap, he pointed out, is required among food-related businesses in the city – but they generally cost thousands of dollars.
“Because there are businesses, I know the city asks them for a 1,500-gallon grease trap, when they only serve coffee. They don’t produce a lot of grease,” he pointed out.
“I would waive that fee for the grease trap for at least a couple of years,” he later added, “until we get back on our feet.”
Paz’s proposal did address certain discounts for businesses.
For instance, he said, the city could provide financial aid to businesses that are required to install a nearly $500-lock box under municipal regulations.
Other slivers of the ARPA fund, he said, could discount certain business licenses, signage and commercial building fees.
Regrouping
Parts of the ARPA reserve, Paz suggested, could fund a broadband project for downtown Nogales – something he asserted would help increase tourism.
“This is a big conversation that’s been happening in most downtowns in the Southwest,” said Paz. “People want a good signal, they want a fast signal. They want to be able to take a picture of their tacos and put it on Instagram.”
Other ideas for the city’s revitalization were somewhat simpler: Better sidewalks. More signage. Incentives for developers – like a discount for companies interested in building multi-unit housing.
While Paz emphasized that nothing was set in stone, Montiel requested a more interactive approach as the city decides how to spend the money.
“I would like more engagement from the community,” she said. “Through either public surveys, public meetings and so forth.”
Reached for further details, Dickie said city staff would regroup this week to consider council members’ feedback.
“This will be brought back to council at the next council meeting,” he added, “for official direction.”