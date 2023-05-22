A cool sheet of rain didn’t stop hundreds of students from walking across the Rio Rico High School football field to receive their diplomas Thursday evening.

The graduating Class of 2023 held a total of 319 students, each en route to their own endeavor.

Rio Rico High School students are met with a line of handshakes and hugs after receiving their diplomas.
Family and friends wave photos of the new graduates Thursday night.


