On March 30, a migrant from Guatemala called 911, reaching the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office from a remote, mountainous area between Ruby and Arivaca.
The caller told a dispatcher he was lost, without food and running low on water, according to call logs. He’d been traveling with three others when the group got separated. His goal, he said, had been to reach North Carolina. At the time of the call, he told the dispatcher his phone battery had dwindled to 20 percent.
As debates continue around border policy, one facet of migration remains clear, according to federal officials: the journey across the Sonoran desert remains dangerous and potentially deadly.
Members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, along with consular representatives from Guatemala and Mexico, reiterated that message at a news conference Friday morning.
Once reaching the border, migrants “come face-to-face with one of the hottest, most unforgiving deserts on our planet,” said Robert Garcia, deputy chief patrol agent of the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector.
Fatalities continue
Data managed by Humane Borders in collaboration with the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office displays the Sonoran desert’s deadly effects in plain sight. Statewide in Arizona, the Humane Borders website shows, the remains of 226 migrants were recovered in 2021 and 223 were found in 2020 – the highest totals in a decade.
The death toll has also jumped in Santa Cruz County, where the remains of 21 migrants were discovered in 2021. That was up from 14 cases in 2020 – a figure that itself represented the highest number of migrant remains recovered here since 2011.
So far this year, the bodies of four migrants have been recovered within the county, according to the database. And with temperatures beginning to rise as summer approaches, the desert becomes even more treacherous.
Migrant deaths – something Garcia attributed to harsh conditions of the desert – are not limited to Santa Cruz County.
“We said this last year, and I am going to repeat it. It is a fact that more migrant deaths have been reported in Arizona than anywhere else along the Southwest border,” Garcia added.
Immigrant advocates, however, also cite the U.S. government's “Prevention through Deterrence” strategies as factors in the hundreds of fatalities, arguing that heightened security and the militarization of the border region has pushed migrants to travel in harsher, more extreme parts of the desert.
The business of smuggling
When Garcia began working as a Border Patrol agent in the 1990s, crossing the border, he contended, was significantly less challenging. He was working in New Mexico at the time, and he recalled an eight-foot fence “at most” – not the 18-foot-high, razor wire-lined fence that currently separates Nogales from its sister city.
And, “for migrants back then, hiring a smuggler was optional,” he said. “But today, it is not.”
As entry into the United States without documentation became more difficult, smugglers have experienced higher demand.
“This is a growing business for human smugglers,” said Leo Lamas of Homeland Security Investigations.
A border-crossing that cost someone $2,000 several years ago can now bring smugglers “upwards of $10,000,” Lamas estimated.
Traveling in groups, at the will of a smuggler, migrants are subject to unpredictable and dangerous treatment – a trend evident in assault cases analyzed by the NI.
Last month, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a woman in her 20s who said she’d been raped by three men in her border-crossing group. Last summer, a man pled guilty to raping another migrant near Tubac. In the spring of 2020, a migrant told Nogales police he’d been held against his will, threatened and extorted in a stash house near West International St.
Migrants, Garcia said, “are often beaten, kidnapped, raped, abandoned, and maybe forced to carry drugs for a cartel.”
Policy shifts continue
Friday’s conference did not touch on recent happenings around Title 42 – a controversial public health measure that directs immigration officials to immediately expel migrants who enter the country without legal documentation. The measure went into effect at the start of the pandemic and has been invoked in more than 1.7 million encounters along the southern border, according to CBP data.
Last week, President Joe Biden announced the order would expire on May 23. Migrant advocate groups – like the Kino Border Initiative in Nogales, Sonora – applauded the decision, saying Title 42 has unfairly denied migrants their due process. Critics say lifting the rule could encourage more people to cross the border, and Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly have since introduced a Senate bill delaying the end of the measure.
In the meantime, undocumented border-crossings and distress calls from migrants have continued in Santa Cruz County. Speaking to the NI Friday, Sheriff's Lt. Gerardo Castillo cited a recent increase in migrant encounters: call logs from the office reflect that.
On April 1, a caller reported a “severely dehydrated” individual lying on the side of I-19 and attempting to sit up. On April 3, a caller riding his ATV reported he’d encountered a migrant in a remote area west of Tumacocari who "wasn't doing well" and wanted to turn himself in. On April 4, an individual, accompanied by three others, dialed 911 from the southern outskirts of Sonoita with a depleted water and food supply.
During the first week of April, the Sheriff’s Office logged 10 encounters with migrants or people suspected to be border-crossers.
What to do
While federal officials from multiple countries on Friday urged migrants to avoid crossing, they also encouraged travelers to seek help if they find themselves in the Sonoran desert’s extreme conditions.
“When you become lost or distressed, call 911,” Garcia said. “Do not waste your cellphone battery.”
Reserving battery, he explained, will allow dispatchers to more easily locate migrants stranded in remote areas.
Calling, “depending on the strength of the signal, could even give us the exact location of a phone to within several feet,” echoed Michael Montgomery, director of air operations at U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Tucson Air Branch.
(In fact, distress calls logged by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office generally note the caller's GPS coordinates to within a handful of meters.)
Once calling, Montgomery added, migrants should stay in place, and, if they see an aircraft, wave a shirt or object to be seen.
Not all search efforts, he added, have been successful.
“I have also found a mother who had succumbed to the heat while lying next to a cattle tank,” he said, “where she took her last sips of contaminated water.”
Lee Wong Medina, deputy consul at the Mexican Consulate in Tucson, encouraged migrants to contact the consulate to understand the realities of crossing the desert.
Medina urged listeners “not to believe in rumors, or false information,” a common tactic used by smugglers to distort the realities of crossing the desert.
Failing that, he added, “call 911. It does not matter what the traffickers say.”