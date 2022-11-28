A somewhat frustrated Saul Jauregui stood outside Ross Dress for Less on Mariposa Road last Friday at midmorning.
He said he’d always heard from family and friends back in Guadalajara, Mexico that he could score some great deals at Nogales’ big box stores after Thanksgiving.
Instead, he was left feeling disappointed by Black Friday.
“I came to take advantage of these great sales, but there were none. I’m going home,” said Jauregui, who still managed to pick up a few toys and apparel items.
While newly lifted crossing restrictions opened a floodgate for shoppers on Black Friday in 2021, this year, the hype was tempered among some shoppers from Mexico. Inflation dampened some of the enthusiasm, but a lack of inventory was also a common complaint.
Lizeth Angelica Garcia Pulido, 40, travelled with her daughters America, 21, and Alison, 7, from Magdalena, Sonora in search of a big-screen TV like one they purchased at Walmart last year. They got to the store before dawn on Friday, but the TV deals were gone, she said. Instead they settled for a few toys and clothes.
“The prices did impact our decisions. We definitely bought less than last year,” Garcia said.
That was the story from Esther Calizales and Luz Vanesa Garcia, who drove about 180 miles from Hermosillo and spent the night in the Walmart parking lot on the advice of others who told her the lines of cars waiting to cross the border would be huge on Friday.
But while lines did form, they paled in comparison to other years on Black Friday, said this pair of shoppers as well as others interviewed for this story. Indeed, by 11 a.m. a reporter saw there was no line at the Morley Avenue pedestrian port of entry, and the line at the Dennis DeConcini port on Grand Avenue appeared no busier than usual.
In the end, Calizales and Garcia bought a few toys and clothes. “Our money just didn’t stretch too far,” Calizales said.
Sonia Armenta Leal and Luis Alejandro Alvarez had a short Black Friday drive from Nogales, Sonora. Still, they were disappointed to discover the Sephora beauty supply section in JC Penney’s was gone, as were other name brands they favor.
Prior to visiting JCP, Armenta and Alvarez spent some of their holiday cash at Walmart, where they bought some tablets and clothing. And while they arrived at Walmart pre-dawn, they said they missed out on the big-screen TV they wanted that had been on sale.
Away from the big box stores, Bruce Bracker, who owns La Tienda discount store on Morley Avenue said, “It’s always terrible on Black Friday downtown.”
Merchants like him simply don’t or can’t stock up enough to offer the steep discounts other larger retailers do, he explained, and this year, “sourcing has been an issue.”
To stock up for this holiday season, Bracker said, he recently attended an off-price show in Las Vegas, featuring about 1,000 vendors, “and I only went to two. The guy I usually get my flannel shirts from sold out.”
Bracker speculated that wholesalers may be “holding on” to their merchandise in order to have sufficient stock next year. Predicting merchandise is slightly less expensive now, they’re hoping to be sufficiently stocked for 2023 with a lower investment.
On a more positive note, Bracker said that sales doubled at La Tienda on Saturday, compared to previous Saturdays, “which made up for Friday’s performance.”
Across the street at La Cinderella, “Friday was crazy” said Sandra Kory who owns and operates the beauty accessories store with her husband Greg and son Evan. All three jumped in to staff the registers and work the floor.
“Suffice it to say that sales were higher than our store at Loma Linda” shopping center on Mariposa Road” where transactions usually exceed those at the store on Morley, Kory said. She attributed the success in part to a 75th anniversary sale she’d advertised, which offered 20 percent off on all merchandise in the store.
“The markup is lower, of course, but it you put it out there, you get people to come and see all we have to offer and hopefully come back,” Kory said.