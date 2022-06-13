In this west-looking photo taken Sunday evening from Macnab Drive in Nogales, wind pushes smoke from wildfires burning in the Coronado National Forest in Western Santa Cruz County toward Nogales and Rio Rico.
A fire burning since Friday in the Coronado National Forest of Western Santa Cruz County is under control, but three new starts that ignited nearby on Sunday have now combined to form an even bigger blaze.
The so-called Mule Fire started shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, June 10 off Ruby Road in the Sycamore Canyon area, but was soon contained at approximately 350 acres.
However, at approximately 10:45 a.m. Sunday, CNF crews responded to three new starts near Manzanita Mountain in the Pajarita Wilderness Area. The three starts combined to create the Tonto Canyon Fire, “estimated at about 2,500 acres and growing,” the CNF wrote in a social media post on Monday.
“Full suppression efforts are in place with indirect attacks being performed by backburning in the area,” the post said, adding: “The fire is threatening Bear Ranch, but firefighters are on the scene providing structure protection.”
The northern end of Sycamore Canyon is approximately 19 miles west of Rio Rico on Forest Road 39 (Ruby Road). The Mule Ridge runs north-south to the west of the canyon, while Tonto Canyon runs east-west just south of Manzanita Peak, connecting at its western end with Sycamore Canyon at the U.S.-Mexico border.
As of Monday, there were four crews and six engines assigned to the Tonto Canyon Fire, "with more resources requested," the CNF said. Fire investigators were also at the scene.
A large airtanker dropped fire retardant on Sunday, but with limited effectiveness, the agency said.
"Today, helicopter air support will perform reconnaissance flights to assist the firefighters on the ground," the CNF said in its Monday post, adding: "It is important that all visitors remain out of the area to allow the firefighters to effectively do their jobs."
As for the Mule Fire, which started Friday, CNF spokesperson Starr Farrell wrote in an email sent Sunday evening that the size of the fire was "about 350 acres and all forward progress has stopped." The fire had remained in the same footprint from Saturday to Sunday, and crews were securing the perimeter and mopping up.
"No values are at risk," Farrell added.
In an email sent shortly after noon Monday, Farrell said the Mule Fire was contained, but noted the new concern caused by the growing Tonto Canyon Fire.