Map

The red lines on this map represent the Forest Service roads affected by the closure order.

 Map courtesy of the Coronado National Forest

The Coronado National Forest is advising the public of road closures and remediation work underway in Mansfield Canyon, approximately five miles north of Patagonia.

In a news release, the CNF said the work is part of a reclamation project meant to improve eroded areas and reseed bare spots throughout the canyon.



Tags

Load comments