The Coronado National Forest is advising the public of road closures and remediation work underway in Mansfield Canyon, approximately five miles north of Patagonia.
In a news release, the CNF said the work is part of a reclamation project meant to improve eroded areas and reseed bare spots throughout the canyon.
Heavy construction equipment will be working in the area, and in an effort to protect members of the public from the increased traffic, Forest Service Roads 72, 72A, 4091 and 4092 have been closed, the CNF said. The closure order is in effect from Nov. 30 through Dec. 20.
The Arizona Trail has also been detoured to avoid the construction area.
In 2019, the Forest Service completed a cleanup of more than 50,000 cubic yards of mine waste in the canyon. Waste material from the Hosey Mine, Dixie Mine and Site 7 that contained elevated concentrations of heavy metals was excavated and consolidated in two repositories, the CNF said. The repositories are located off NFSR 72 and NFSR 72A.
"In partnership with the Tucson Audubon Society and Borderlands Restoration Network, the Coronado National Forest is restoring the landscape by collecting native seeds to reseed areas throughout Mansfield Canyon," the agency said, adding that weed management is also being done to prevent the encroachment of invasive species.