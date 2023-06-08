Crews have been renovating a historic ranger station site in Eastern Santa Cruz County as part of an effort by the National Forest Service to turn it into vacation lodging.
The Canelo Work Center is a collection of buildings built between 1932 and 1935 on the north side of the Canelo Hills, just west of Turkey Creek. It’s located along Membrillo Lane, just north of State Route 83, approximately 18 miles southeast of Sonoita.
Five of the buildings – the former ranger station office, a residence, garage, small barn and pump house – have been collectively listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) since 1993.
“Now the historic buildings are being converted into ideal lodging for visitors who would like to enjoy the serenity between Sonoita and Parker Canyon Lake,” the Coronado National Forest said in a social media post last month.
According to the work center’s NRHP application, the office and residence are the only two bungalow-type buildings of adobe brick construction in the National Forests of Arizona.
“The Canelo buildings represent a distinctive Forest Service architectural design style and philosophy,” the document says, noting that there have been few modifications to the structures since they were built.
The work center’s construction during the Great Depression also has historical significance. It was carried out in significant part by Civilian Conservation Corps crews based at the nearby Sunnyside CCC camp. President Franklin D. Roosevelt established the CCC in the early 1930s to put young men to work improving the country’s public lands, forests and parks.
“Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps and by Forest Service crews, it reflects the role of the Forest Service in relieving unemployment during the Depression,” the NRHP application says of the work center.
Now, the Forest Service plans to add the office and residence to its “Rooms with a View” program, which offers cabin rentals in forest settings around Arizona,
“When will these ‘Rooms with a View’ be available for renting? As soon as the work is complete and hopefully by summer’s end,” the CNF said in its recent social media post, adding that the Canelo cabins will be available year-round.