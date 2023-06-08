Crews have been renovating a historic ranger station site in Eastern Santa Cruz County as part of an effort by the National Forest Service to turn it into vacation lodging.

The Canelo Work Center is a collection of buildings built between 1932 and 1935 on the north side of the Canelo Hills, just west of Turkey Creek. It’s located along Membrillo Lane, just north of State Route 83, approximately 18 miles southeast of Sonoita.

Canelo

The old Canelo District Ranger Station.
Canelo

The crew works on the masonry of the porch of the ranger's quarters.


Tags

Load comments