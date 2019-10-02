The Forever 21 store in Nogales is one of the chain’s 178 locations across the country that could close after the California-based fashion retailer filed for bankruptcy protection.
According to multiple media reports, Forever 21 listed the store at the Mariposa Mall in a court filing on Tuesday in which it identified the outlets it could potentially close in an effort to regain its financial footing.
However, the company also said it’s trying to renegotiate leases in an effort to keep some of the listed stores open.
“The decisions as to which domestic stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords,” Forever 21 said in a statement posted to its website.
The company, which has approximately 800 stores worldwide, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday.
Forever 21 built one of its F21 Red concept stores – which offer lower-priced clothing than its other outlets – on an empty lot in the northeast corner of the Mariposa Mall in 2016. Paperwork filed with the city at the time called for a 20,000-square-foot store constructed at a cost of nearly $1.8 million.
One of Forever 21’s chain-store neighbors at the Mariposa Mall – Aaron’s, an Atlanta-based rent-to-own furniture, electronics and appliances store – closed in early July.