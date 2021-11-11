For years, former pupils of indigenous dance leader Arturo “Pastel” Mireles accused him of having taken advantage of his position with the California-based Danza Mexica Cuauhtemoc organization to sexually abuse them as children in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
The allegations followed Mireles when he moved to Nogales, where he found a home at the Mexicayotl Academy charter school as an educator and central figure in the school’s affiliated Azteca dance group.
But after watching Mireles escape justice for years, the victims finally saw the tide turn in their favor when prosecutors in Los Angeles charged Mireles in 2019 with seven counts of lewd acts upon a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 11. He was arrested in Nogales on Oct. 18, 2019 and later extradited back to California to face the charges.
Then on Wednesday, Mireles pleaded guilty to three felony offenses. He was immediately sentenced to a total of 20 years in California state prison and ordered to register as a sex offender, according to Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Mireles, now 69, pleaded guilty to one count of continuous sexual abuse and two counts of lewd acts upon a child. The crimes to which he pleaded guilty happened from 1988 to 1991, Santiago said.
A group called LAdoss Comite, short for Los Angeles Committee for Defense of Sacred and Safe Spaces, which had long sought justice on behalf of the victims, posted news of the plea deal and sentencing to its Facebook page on Wednesday, along with a photo of Mireles seated in what appeared to be a courtroom, wearing headphones, a mask and what seemed to be a blue jail uniform.
“Five survivors gave public impact statements and we hope this offers them and other survivors some justice and healing,” the post said.
It was unclear how long Mireles had been living in Nogales before his 2019 arrest, but he was employed for a number of years at Mexicayotl Academy, a Nogales-based K-8 charter school.
At the time of the arrest, school director Baltazar Garcia and principal Veronika Pasos-Garcia refused to answer questions about Mireles’ relationship with Mexicayotl, though they later issued a written statement saying that his contract was terminated in April 2015. They did not confirm his hire date.
Joel Garcia, an advocate for LAdoss Comite, told the NI at the time that one of the alleged victims reached out to Mexicayotl officials upon learning that Mireles had been hired at the school’s Nogales campus, but he wasn’t sure what the school’s response had been at the time.
LADoss also posted a letter to its website that was reportedly sent to the Arizona Department of Education in 2003 by an organization called La Congregación de las Danzas Aztecas en Aztlán, which alerted the ADE to the allegations against Mireles. In the letter, the organization said it had notified Mexicayotl Academy of the allegations in August 2000.
The written statement issued by Garcia and Pasos-Garcia in October 2019 said: “Mexicayotl Academy follows all state and federal laws and internal policies as part of our employment process. It has always been the school’s policy to investigate all allegations pertaining to employees. The school followed all policies throughout Arturo Mireles’ employment.”