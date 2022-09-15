Kramer

Then-Mayor Albert Kramer, seen here in October 2006.

 File photo

Albert M. Kramer, who served as mayor and councilmember at the City of Nogales, as well as a Santa Cruz County supervisor, died on Monday. He was 87.

According to stories in the NI archive, Kramer was born on April 5, 1935 in Esperanza, Sonora. That was where his father, a New Jersey native, met and married his mother.



