Albert M. Kramer, who served as mayor and councilmember at the City of Nogales, as well as a Santa Cruz County supervisor, died on Monday. He was 87.
According to stories in the NI archive, Kramer was born on April 5, 1935 in Esperanza, Sonora. That was where his father, a New Jersey native, met and married his mother.
When he was 4, Kramer moved with his family to Nogales. He attended elementary schools here and graduated from Nogales High School in 1955.
He then attended Arizona State University and the University of Arizona, where he studied business administration but did not receive a degree.
Kramer joined the U.S. Army in the early 1950s and served two years. Part of that time was spent in Korea.
He returned to Nogales in the late 1950s, working at the family's drug store business before buying Johnny's restaurant in the downtown area. He operated the restaurant for 24 years.
He also obtained a real estate license and bought rental property, which he managed under his A. Kramer Real Estate Co.
Kramer served five terms on the Nogales City Council, though his last term ended early when he was appointed in December 2003 to complete the mayoral term of Marco Lopez, who resigned to become executive director of the Arizona Mexico Commission.
Kramer was defeated in the 2006 mayoral election by Ignacio Barraza. His intended legacy project, a so-called Kramer Park in the Monte Carlo subdivision, was never completed.
Kramer had also served as county supervisor, vice-mayor of Nogales, chairman of the county's Local Work Investment Board and board member at the Santa Cruz Family Guidance Center. He was also a member of the Nogales Lions and Kiwanis clubs, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.
Speaking for a 2002 candidate profile in the NI, Kramer said of Nogales: "It has given me everything I worked for and I am trying to give something back."
Kramer largely disappeared from the public sphere after leaving the Mayor’s Office in January 2007.