Marco Lopez, a Nogales native who became the city’s mayor in 2001 at the tender age of 22, threw his hat into the ring for the Arizona governorship this week. It’s a step that he’s talked about since his first campaign for local office in 2000.
Lopez, who now lives in Phoenix, announced his candidacy for the Democratic Party nomination in a video titled “Arizona’s Promise,” saying that “my story is uniquely Arizonan.” The March 16 announcement makes Lopez the first candidate to publicly jump into the 2022 gubernatorial race. (Term limits mean Republican Gov. Doug Ducey can’t run for reelection.)
Lopez was an aide to former Gov. Janet Napolitano, worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection under President Barack Obama and more recently has worked as an advisor to Mexican telecom magnate Carlos Slim.
He’s the son of Esther Melendez-Lopez, a member of the Nogales City Council, who makes a brief cameo in Lopez’s campaign video.
“My mom came from a long line of strong women who owned small businesses, and started her own, making candies and piñatas,” he says, adding that he worked as a child alongside his father, a plumber.
Lopez was born in Nogales, Sonora and grew up in Nogales, Ariz. He attended Lincoln Elementary School and Wade Carpenter Middle School and graduated from Nogales High School in 1996 and the University of Arizona in 1999.
Shortly after earning his bachelor’s degree, Lopez was back in town launching his campaign for the mayor’s office, a job he won handily. He earned 2,186 votes in the September 2000 election; both of his competitors fell just short of 1,000.
In an interview with the NI the summer before the election, Lopez said he hoped to work his way up in politics, perhaps eventually running for governor or for a congressional seat.
By the time he took office, though, the mayor’s job had been transformed into a largely ceremonial position. In November 2000, local voters passed a measure that shifted the city from a “strong mayor” form of government to a city manager-council government, following complaints about outgoing Mayor Cesar Rios.
The next year, the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City brought renewed focus to national security and border enforcement agencies like the then-U.S. Customs Service, which eventually played an important role in Lopez’s political career.
He won reelection as mayor in 2002, but resigned from the job in late 2003 after then-Gov. Janet Napolitano tapped him to lead the Arizona-Mexico Commission. From 2009 to 2011 he was chief of staff for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which by then had been renamed and rolled into the Department of Homeland Security.
In the campaign video, Lopez plays up his local roots.
“I live in Phoenix, but my story begins right here, in Nogales, where my parents came seeking a better life,” he says.
Early on during his term as mayor, Lopez was asked, half-jokingly, how long it would take him to become governor.
His response? According to a 2003 story by former NI reporter David Molina: “‘Give it eight years,’ (Lopez) said without hesitation and in a tone that spelled seriousness.”