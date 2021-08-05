The lawyer for Abelardo Elias Duran described his client as a family man with a big heart, but also a lousy businessman who was determined to keep up appearances.
So when Duran was caught trying to smuggle a large load of hard drugs across the border from Mexico, it was, the lawyer wrote in a pre-sentence memo, a “last-ditch-effort” to maintain his charade of success.
Citing what he described as Duran’s dysfunctional upbringing, post-arrest reflection and community support, the lawyer asked the judge in the case to give Duran, the 47-year-old former president of the Nogales Rotary Club and vice-chair of the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce, a mitigated sentence of two years in prison for his crimes.
And that’s what U.S. Judge John Hinderaker did during a sentencing hearing Tuesday at U.S. District Court, though he also tacked on three years of supervised release to follow Duran’s two-year prison term.
Duran had previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of importing fentanyl, and one felony count of importing heroin. His plea agreement laid out a complicated sentencing structure that, under one scenario, would have given him at least five years and 10 months in prison, or 10 years behind bars under another set of circumstances.
However, the deal also allowed Duran to petition the judge for a mitigated term, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office promised that it wouldn’t withdraw from the deal if the judge agreed to a lighter sentence.
It wasn’t immediately clear what sentence the government had asked for – there was no pre-sentence memo from the prosecution in Duran’s online case file as of Thursday. But according to the memo filed by defense lawyer Grant D. Wille, a report from the court’s probation department suggested a term of 41 to 51 months.
In arguing for the 24-month term, Wille noted Duran’s service with the chamber of commerce and the Rotary and Lions clubs, and he pointed to 21 letters written by friends and family members that he said showed Duran’s “consistent devotion to serve his community and those most in need.”
The letters, Wille wrote, “describe his community’s esteem for his character, including the love he shows for his family and the quality of the guidance he has provided for his three children.”
But Wille also painted a picture of Duran as someone who wanted others to think he was providing his family a well-to-do lifestyle while he struggled in his business endeavors.
“During his twenty-some years as a loan officer, Mr. Duran never had a truly successful year,” Wille wrote.
Duran also took out high-interest loans of his own as he tried to flip homes for profit, But that effort failed as well, exacerbating other problems.
“Under the stress of keeping up appearances and his lackluster career, his drinking intensified,” Wille wrote.
The memo doesn’t address the specifics of Duran’s criminal activity, but refers to it as “a last-ditch effort to keep up appearances” as his business failures and drinking escalated.
His arrest, it turned out, was the best thing that could have happened to Duran, Wille wrote.
“Mr. Duran felt an immense weight come off his shoulders, because he knew there was no way he could keep up appearances any longer,” the memo says.
Drugs hidden in tire
According to a complaint filed at U.S. District Court in Tucson, officers referred Duran and the vehicle he was driving for a secondary inspection at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry on Oct. 9, 2019. An X-ray scan of the truck revealed anomalies in the spare tire, which turned out to contain 48 packages of hard narcotics.
In the factual basis of his plea agreement, Duran admitted to being the driver, sole occupant and registered owner of the vehicle – a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado – at the time of the bust. He also admitted that he knew that drugs were in the spare tire, and he acknowledged that the drugs included 32.24 kilograms (71 pounds) of heroin, 1.14 kilos (2.5 pounds) of fentanyl and 4.54 kilos (10 pounds) of opium.
Furthermore, he admitted that he was expecting payment for successfully delivering the drugs to someone in the United States.
According to the original complaint, Duran told investigators during a post-arrest interview that he went to Mexico to buy flooring tiles for a house he was renovating in the United States. After purchasing the tiles, he said, he drove to an abandoned property that he owns in Nogales, Sonora and let someone else take his truck while he waited at the property for the person to return it.
Duran also reportedly told the investigators that he was going to be paid $4,500 to drive the truck and its drug load to a supermarket in the Phoenix area.
Following his arrest and subsequent release from custody, Duran continued to be an active member of the Nogales Rotary Club, an organization for which he served as president as recently as 2017.
At the time of his arrest, Duran was listed on the chamber of commerce’s website as the vice-chair of its board of directors. He has since been replaced in that position.