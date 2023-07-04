Throughout the summer and fall of 2021, the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office filed nearly 30 criminal charges against Joseph Edward Ellison, accusing the former Rio Rico High School teacher of repeatedly assaulting his students.
Now, an attorney for a former student is alleging that staff within the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District had known about Ellison’s abuse – and that they did nothing to stop it.
On June 8, law firm Cadigan & Boren filed a notice of claim against the district’s governing board. The document asserts that the district had been aware of Ellison’s “erratic, disturbing and oversexualized behavior towards students,” along with “the dangers he posed to the children in his classes, and in the programs which he operated.”
Several SCVUSD board members declined to comment on the case, citing district policy, and referred the NI to Superintendent David Verdugo, who also declined to comment due to the ongoing nature of the litigation.
Overall, Ellison faced a total of 29 criminal charges either involving assault or harassment of his students. The allegations included student testimony that Ellison licked, bit and kissed the children. The educator also allegedly rubbed students’ shoulders, hugged them when they were alone and contacted students outside of school hours, according to student testimony to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
In 2022, he pleaded guilty to two of the assault charges.
According to the terms of Ellison’s plea deal, the remaining charges were dropped. After spending several months in jail, Ellison was ultimately placed on supervised probation that requires him to complete anger management and mental health treatment programs.
The June notice of claim, however, includes additional allegations against Ellison in regards to one particular student. In the document, attorneys also detailed emotional trauma experienced by the student in the wake of the abuse, including the student’s own suicidal ideation.
“Due to the district’s failure to protect (the student), he suffered sexual, physical, and emotional abuse that directly affected his mental health and personal life,” the notice said. “(The student) became suicidal, eventually transferring schools, and then later (dropped) out of high school entirely.”
The former student, according to his attorneys, is willing to settle with the district for $150,000.
“(The student) wants to reform the way the district fails to protect minors under its control,” the notice added.
‘Chronic’ abuse
According to the notice of claim, the student, identified only by a pseudonym, suffered about two-and-a-half years of “chronic, repeated abuse” from Ellison.
The notice also states that the student “repeatedly” approached RRHS administration with concerns – around five to seven times, according to the document.
“But each time, his claims were ignored,” the attorneys added.
The notice includes previously undisclosed allegations against Ellison; according to the student, Ellison allegedly groped him, made sexual comments about him, and, at one point, “insist(ed)” on the student undressing in front of him.
The former student referenced in the claim was not the only RRHS pupil to accuse Ellison of abusive behavior. According to the public case file at Superior Court, a deputy interviewed six different students, all of whom reported “similar incidents of biting, licking, hugging and inappropriate behavior.”
According to at least one student’s testimony, Ellison also called after school hours to tell the student that he was feeling suicidal.
“(The student) did not want Mr. Ellison to lose his job then actually commit suicide and (the student) would think it was his fault,” a presentence report said.
Ultimately, Ellison was arrested and booked into the county jail on July 20, 2021, a week after the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a school resource officer who said then-Principal Hector Estrada wanted to make a mandatory report on a teacher.
However, the notice of claim alleges that multiple students approached school and district staff before that arrest was made, though no specific employees are named in the document.
The attorneys also pointed to Arizona law, which requires that certain individuals – including teachers – are legally required to report any suspected abuse of a child.
As of June 22, the notice of claim had been served to all SCVUSD board members, according to Cadigan & Boren. Following that step, the district has 60 days to resolve the claim. If the district chooses not to settle, the student can then move forward with formal litigation.