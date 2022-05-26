A former drama teacher at Rio Rico High School pleaded guilty this week to assaulting two of his students.
Joseph Edward Ellison, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony, and another count of assault, a Class 3 misdemeanor. His pleas came during a hearing Monday at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.
In regard to the first offense, Ellison admitted to biting the finger of a victim under the age of 15. In the second, he admitted to having licked another victim’s neck. Both crimes were committed during the 2021 spring semester.
According to the terms of his plea deal with the County Attorney’s Office, Ellison will be sentenced to supervised probation, though the agreement does not specify the length of the term. He can’t be sentenced to prison, and his jail time is capped at the days he has already served.
While he is on probation, Ellison will not be allowed to communicate with non-family members under the age of 18, and he must provide the probation department with the username and password for any social media accounts he holds.
Speaking through a court interpreter, a parent of one of the victims told Judge Thomas Fink: “I just want you to know that what he has done to my daughter has affected her tremendously. And I don’t know how many more years my daughter has to suffer for what she had to go through.”
Fink deferred acceptance of the deal until sentencing, which he set for June 20.
Ellison had been facing 25 total charges accusing him of assaulting three different student victims by licking and/or biting their necks, licking the arm of one, kissing the head of another, biting a third victim’s finger and licking their face and grabbing/pulling their arms. All remaining counts, other than the two he pleaded guilty to, will be dismissed as part of his plea deal.
Ellison was arrested and booked into the county jail on July 20, 2021, a week after the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a school resource officer who said the RRHS principal wanted to “make a mandatory report on a teacher.”
Ellison began working at RRHS during the 2017-2018 academic year. In December 2020, he was named the Arizona Thespians Teacher of the Year Award for the south region, and prior to his arrest had been selected as the RRHS nominee for the 2021 Santa Cruz County Teacher of the Year award.
The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District voted on July 27, 2021, without public discussion, to release Ellison from his contract.