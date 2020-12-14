An organization that supports first responders, veterans and their families announced that it has paid off the mortgage on the home of fallen Nogales Police Officer Jesus Manuel "Chuy" Cordova.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization formed in honor of firefighter Stephen Siller, who died while trying to render aid during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, said it paid off the Cordova family’s mortgage as part of its 2020 Season of Hope. The campaign is in the midst of providing 36 mortgage-free homes in the span of 36 days from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve.
Cordova, 44, was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend a carjacking suspect at the north end of Nogales on April 27, 2018.
He had been with NPD for approximately a year after serving with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office for 11 years. In 2011, while working as a detective for the Sheriff’s Office, he was named the Public Safety Employee of the Year by the Rio Rico Rotary Club.
Cordova left behind his wife Alyssa, who was pregnant at the time of his death, and three children: Nicolas, Sophia and Victoria. The couple’s fourth child, Jesus, was born in 2019.
“Having my mortgage paid off during the Season of Hope truly does give me hope,” Alyssa Cordova said in a news release announcing the gesture. “I look forward to raising my children here and creating memories to last us a lifetime.”
Tunnel to Towers said it will have delivered 250 mortgage-free homes across the United States by the end of 2020.
Alyssa Cordova thanked the foundation and others who made her family’s gift possible: “I am thankful for you and I pray that God blesses each and every one of you that dedicate your life to bring some light into our lives.”
Learn more about Tunnel to Towers at tunnel2towers.org.