Four candidates to be the next City of Nogales magistrate are scheduled to interview with the mayor and council on Wednesday.
The interviews are part of a special session starting at 1 p.m. that day. The candidates and their time slots are as follows: Marylou Natividad (1 p.m.), Joseph Rueda (2 p.m.), Daniel J. Barraza (3 p.m.) and Robert D. Gilliland (4 p.m.).
According to resumes provided by the city, Barraza has been working in private practice in Tucson since 2017, focusing on employment law. Natividad worked as a prosecuting attorney for the City of Tucson for 17 years, and is now in private practice as a criminal defense lawyer in Tucson.
Gilliland, a resident of Duncan, has been chief deputy county attorney for Greenlee County since January 2017. He’s also been a public defender in Cochise County, and has worked for the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix in child support enforcement.
Rueda is well-established in the local community, where he has worked as a deputy attorney at the Santa Cruz County Attorney's Office as well as in private practice. He ran unsuccessfully against Lilliana Ortega for Superior Court judge in 2020.
In 2019, Rueda was identified as the city's preferred candidate for the job after former Magistrate Mayra Galindo left in late 2018 for a position with the city of Goodyear. But weeks of negotiations failed to produce an agreement on a contract, and the city ended up hiring former county prosecutor Vanessa Cartwright.
Wednesday's candidate interviews are set to be conducted in open session. The meeting agenda also calls for an executive session in which the mayor and council will meet in private "to discuss or consider possible selection for employment of candidates for city magistrate."
The job has been open since Cartwright left the magistrate position last November to serve as judge pro tempore at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.
The mayor and council got moving on the search during a meeting on Jan. 5, when they agreed to post the position as “open until filled,” with a review date set 30 days after the initially posting. They capped the salary for the job at $108,000 – the same salary Cartwright had earned.
In the meantime, Deirdre Eshleman, a previously retired judge who had been working pro-bono for the Nogales court system, has been serving as interim magistrate, with an annual prorated salary of $108,000.
The meeting to interview the four candidates will be held at council chambers at City Hall, 777 N. Grand Ave., and is open to the public. Meetings of the mayor and council are also typically broadcast on the city’s YouTube page.