Four distinct brush fires ignited on the east side of State Route 83 north of Sonoita on Monday.
The fires forced the closure of the highway between Mileposts 40 and 44 for several hours as firefighters from the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District, Patagonia Volunteer Fire Department, Coronado National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, Arizona Department of Corrections, State Forestry Department and Rincon Valley Fire District worked to contain the spread.
In an update posted Tuesday, the Coronado National Forest said the four fires had a combined acreage of more than 250 acres. Each had its own name: the Horse Fire (11 acres), the Highland Fire (8 acres), the 42.5 Fire (98 acres) and the Oak Fire (153 acres).
The fires weren’t threatening any structures and no evacuations were ordered, the CNF said on Tuesday evening in its last post about the incident.
The agency didn’t specify a cause of the fires, but referred to them as “roadway-related” and said fire investigators had been at the scene.
The area north of Sonoita has seen a number of brush fires so far this season.
On Saturday, April 23, the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District reported a half-acre fire on the side of State Route 83 at Milepost 45. A week earlier, on Saturday, April 16, SEFD and partner agencies battled a 17-acre brush fire at the Empire Ranch north of Sonoita. On Sunday, March 27, crews contained the 132-acre Curly Horse Fire, also on the Empire Ranch.