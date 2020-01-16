The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Thursday that approves a new North American trade deal – the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.
The much-anticipated trade pact will replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.
Locally, it will mean that Nogales businesses can keep moving most products across the border without facing tariffs. The Nogales-based Fresh Produce Association of America, whose members include local produce importers, praised the Senate’s passage of the deal. “Once put in place, the USMCA will continue to strengthen U.S. businesses and trade in North America,” FPAA President Lance Jungmeyer said in a release issued Thursday.
Approximately $14.5 billion of commodities entered the United States from Mexico at Nogales ports in 2018, according to U.S. Census data. That included $2.9 billion in fresh produce and $4.3 billion in electronic and equipment manufacturing products, according to data compiled by the University of Arizona Eller School of Management.
Like the U.S. House of Representatives, which passed the bill in December, the Senate approved the deal with little opposition. The final vote was 89-10.
Following the Senate’s vote, the bill will be sent to President Donald Trump. Mexico ratified the agreement last year and Canada is expected to ratify the deal in 2020.
The Trump administration has hailed the new pact as a better deal for the United States, after scorning NAFTA as “one of the worst trade deals ever made.”