The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas is set to host its 52nd Nogales Fresh Produce Convention and Golf Tournament from Nov. 4-6 at the Tubac Golf Resort.
The FPAA bills the convention as an “opportunity for buyers, growers, distributors and allied industry partners to meet and network,” as well as attend educational sessions and an awards gala, and play in multiple golf tournaments.
A year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the annual convention. But the in-person gathering is back this year with a full slate of events.
The educational sessions include a presentation by Dan Scheitrum of the University of Arizona, who will discuss a new study conducted by the UA Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics called “Bell Peppers and Squash: A Tale of Two Sectors.”
Juan Ciscomani, a senior advisor to Gov. Doug Ducey and the convention’s keynote speaker, will be part of a session titled “Building Up Arizona, Building Up Your Business,” and the final educational session, “FPAA & The Power of Connections,” will feature FPAA members who are involved in organizations including the National Watermelon Promotion Board, the National Mango Board and the Texas International Produce Association.
Networking events include a lunch and fiesta, and there’s an awards gala that includes a sit-down dinner and live entertainment. The gala also includes an awards presentation for the FPAA’s 2021 “Pillar of the Industry” recipient, which goes to a member who has volunteered their time on behalf of the industry, and who has demonstrated innovation and integrity throughout their career.
As for leisure activities, there will be a golf tournament using a two-man scramble format, with options to participate in one-day or two-day tournaments.