After abruptly resigning from his roles at the City of Nogales early last month, Frank Dillon went on board with Santa Cruz County.
County Manager Jennifer St. John formally presented Dillon as the county’s new community development director during the Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Wednesday, only two days after he officially took over his new roles.
“He had the experience we were looking for, the degree. He’s familiar with our community because he’s worked down here for quite some time,” St. John told the NI about Dillon being the best fit out of seven individuals who applied for the vacancy.
Dillon’s new dual position with the county also includes serving as the planning and zoning director.
Both roles were previously fulfilled by Mary Dahl, who was temporarily working with the county after St. John fired former director Jesse Drake in March for unspecified reasons.
Dillon joined the City of Nogales in 2016 as the planning and zoning director. Last summer, he took on the additional role of assistant city manager, working under former city manager Frank Felix and Deputy City Manager John Kissinger, which raised his salary to $90,000.
Now working for the County, Dillon will earn an annual salary of $84,248.
“I will say very proudly that we’ve assembled a great team,” Supervisor Manuel Ruiz said at the meeting on Wednesday. “Economic development is one of our top priorities so we look forward to sitting down and kind of picking your brain to see what we can work out.”