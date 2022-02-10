In December, the Nogales City Council narrowly voted to appoint Michael Massee to serve as acting city manager while retaining his position as city attorney.
It’s a temporary stint: under the city charter, an acting city manager cannot serve for more than six months.
But the reality – a city employee carrying two leadership positions – has brought tension to the surface within the council.
During a Feb. 2 meeting, the council tabled a discussion regarding the contract of a financial consultant who’s been working with the city since 2020.
As manager, Massee recommended that the city continue hiring the consultant on a contract basis – particularly as Nogales figures out how to handle millions of dollars in pension debt. (On Wednesday, the council approved a measure to sell pension obligation bonds to reduce that debt.)
But at the Feb. 2 meeting, as Massee discussed the financial consultant’s status with the city, Councilman Hector Bojorquez asked Massee for his opinion as city attorney.
“The legal opinion is that the city manager has the authority to retain professional consultants as needed,” Massee responded.
Bojorquez didn’t question the consultant’s expertise – in fact, he described her work as “outstanding.” However, he did speculate as to whether Massee’s opinions as a city attorney were coinciding too much with his role as a city manager.
“That’s the conflict of interest that we talked about,” Bojorquez said. “When we ask for your recommendation as a city manager, and then we ask for a legal opinion, you’re probably going to favor the city manager’s decision.”
Bojorquez referenced the council’s December meeting, during which Councilman Jorge Maldonado raised the same question. Having a city attorney also serve as manager, Maldonado suggested at the time, could create ethical dilemmas.
“Is Mr. Massee not going to have any issues legally, being our attorney for the city, and giving directions to directors in the city?” Maldonado asked in December. “Is that going to be a conflict?”
“I don’t think it will,” Mayor Arturo Garino responded that evening – a sentiment echoed by Massee himself.
Two months later, the same discussion arose. Massee emphasized that his recommendation to keep the consultant was not a final outcome. If the council disagreed with his recommendation to keep the consultant working for the city, he said, he’d accept it and move forward.
“I'm ready to say, ‘OK, I’ll follow your direction,’” he told the council. “I don’t see the conflict.”
Tabled discussion
On the whole, the elected officials agreed the consultant – whom Massee insisted remain unnamed – had assisted Nogales in recent months. (Her name is Pat Walker, and the fact that she has been working as a paid consultant for the city is a matter of public record.)
“How were the budget talks before … this consultant helped us out?” Councilman Saulo Bonilla asked the council.
“Terrible,” Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez responded.
“Disorganized,” added Councilman Jose “Joe” Diaz.
Massee said the consultant charges the city an hourly rate of $150 – a considerably lower rate, he said, than that of a financial auditor, who can also be hired as a consultant.
Still, Councilwoman Liza Montiel asked Massee whether he could disclose more information regarding the total cost to the city.
“Can you provide, at another meeting, what’s the cost of having the consulting services?” Montiel asked.
Massee agreed. “We will just do that from now on every time we get an invoice,” he said.
Ultimately, no motion or vote was held in regards to the consultant’s contract with the city. The discussion was tabled.
In the meantime, a search continues to find a more permanent city manager. Massee’s six-month term is set to end in June. On Wednesday evening, the city council held an executive session to review possible candidates for the open position.
Massee told the NI the council planned to review applications at the Wednesday session, “hopefully” moving toward the interview stage.
The city has lacked a permanent manager since May, 2020, when the council cut ties with former manager Edward Johnson.
Then came a string of acting city managers, including Deputy City Manager John Kissinger, who filled post during two separate six-month terms, and then-Nogales Police Department Lt. Robert Thompson, who now serves as the city’s housing director.
The city hired California-based CPS HR for $35,000 in March 2021 to help it find a permanent manager. But when the mayor and council couldn’t come to terms last fall with the single finalist who emerged from the search, they started over.