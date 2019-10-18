The public can now purchase permits to collect fuelwood from Coronado National Forest areas in Santa Cruz County.
The permits went on sale Tuesday at both the Nogales Ranger District, which includes National Forest areas west of Interstate 19 and in the Santa Rita Mountains, and the Sierra Vista Ranger District, which includes forest areas in the Patagonia Mountains and Canelo Hills. They’ll remain on sale through Jan. 31.
In the Nogales district, permits for dead-and-down wood and dead-and-standing wood cost $25 per cord. Maps will be provided with permits, which can be obtained at the district office, 303 Old Tucson Road, just south of Exit 12 on Interstate 19. It’s open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday. For more information, call (520) 281-2296.
Fuelwood permits for dead-and-down wood at Sierra Vista Ranger District areas cost $20 per cord, with a four-cord maximum limit per household.
An informational packet with regulations, instructions and maps to cutting areas will be provided with the permits, which can be purchased at the Sierra Vista Ranger District Office, 4070 South Avenida Saracino in Hereford. It’s open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. For more information, call (520) 378-0311.
At both districts, applicants must provide photo ID (the Nogales district specifies a driver’s license) as well as vehicle registration information for the vehicle or vehicles that will be used for collecting fuelwood.