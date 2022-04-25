Former County Assessor Felipe Fuentes pleaded guilty to participating in a long-running bribery scheme in which he reportedly accepted thousands of dollars of cash and other gifts. In exchange, he allegedly used his office to give favorable treatment to a local property owner matching the profile of Dino Panousopoulos.
Panousopoulos himself has not been charged in the case – at least according to court records available to the public as of Monday afternoon. But a local consultant who allegedly acted as middleman in the scheme, Luis Manuel Flores, was indicted by a federal grand jury last Wednesday on seven counts.
Fuentes, who stepped down as assessor in 2020, avoided being indicted when he pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. His plea agreement was executed during a hearing at U.S. District Court in Tucson on Friday, the same day the charge was filed, court records show.
Fuentes was released on his own recognizance pending sentencing, which could include punishment of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.
Flores was initially arrested on Jan. 27 for allegedly arranging a $2,000 bribe between the two parties. However, last week’s indictment described a number of other alleged incidents of bribery between June 2019 and March 2020.
The document spelling out the charge against Fuentes alleges a much longer period of criminality, “beginning from a time unknown,” but starting in at least 2007.
Reached on Friday, Flores’ defense attorney Peter Keller wrote in an email that he and Flores planned to “vigorously defend against the charges” and plead not guilty at the upcoming arraignment.
Fuentes did not return a voicemail left Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not respond to a query about possible charges against other alleged conspirators.
In a news release issued by the Department of Justice on Monday, Sean Kaul, special agent in charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office, said: "The FBI continues to investigate this case and encourages the public to come forward if they have any information."
Identities narrowed down
None of the documents detailing the allegations against Flores and Fuentes explicitly name the individual accused of paying the bribes. Instead, the alleged conspirator is identified only as Person A.
The documents refer to Person A as “a large landowner residing in Santa Cruz County.” However, the 23-page indictment against Flores also discloses other details that point to Panousopoulos.
For example, it cites underhanded negotiations in 2019 involving Preston Mobile Home Park, “owned by one of Person A’s companies.”
According to county records, the Preston Mobile Home Park is owned by Delta Properties LLP – a company belonging to Panousopoulos.
What’s more, last Wednesday’s indictment refers to Person A owning two warehouses – a fact also revealed in January’s criminal complaint against Flores. However, the indictment identified the warehouses by name: Nora One and Nora Two. A story published in the NI in 2016 detailed Panousopoulos’ construction and ownership of Nora’s Ranch Warehouse, a complex south of Ruby Road, on the east side of Interstate 19.
Panousopoulos did not return multiple messages seeking comment.
Flores’ indictment
The document outlining the charge against Fuentes is relatively brief. However, the indictment of Flores is unusually detailed and provides vivid insight into the operation of the alleged conspiracy.
Between approximately June 2019 and March 2020, it says, Fuentes received “thousands of dollars in cash payments” from Person A. In return, Fuentes allegedly assisted Person A by altering, or offering to alter, the values of several land parcels belonging to Person A in the county.
According to the indictment, Flores helped orchestrate the illicit payments. In some cases, the document alleges, he physically handed Fuentes thousands of dollars in cash. Grainy photographic images are included as purported evidence.
Overall, Flores was indicted on a total of seven charges: bribery concerning federal funds; conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud; and false statements. He was also indicted on two counts of honest services wire fraud through bribery, and two counts of violating the travel act.
An indictment is a formal charge that allows the government to take the defendant to trial. In other words, Flores has not been convicted nor sentenced. He is currently out of custody and scheduled to be arraigned on May 13.
Fuentes, meanwhile, was arraigned at his change of plea hearing. His sentencing was set for Aug. 2.
Cash bribe: Preston
In 2019, the indictment states, Flores and Person A allegedly “conspired” with Fuentes to inflate the value of a land parcel at Preston Mobile Home Park, located between North Congress Drive and Mariposa Road.
At the time, it was anticipated that the Arizona Department of Transportation would purchase the land parcel for a renovation project along Interstate 19. Inflating the value could allow Person A to sell the parcel for a higher price to ADOT.
In June, 2019, an unnamed staff assessor working under Fuentes emailed Flores, the indictment says. The message allegedly read that “right now the value is at $0.75/a square foot, if you change it to commercial it will be at $3.00/square foot.” The subject line was “Preston.”
The email was then forwarded to Person A’s son, “who was involved in Person A’s real estate business,” the indictment states.
Eventually, Fuentes told Flores he would write up an opinion letter for Person A, disclosing inflated values for the Preston Mobile Home Park.
Later on, the indictment alleges, Fuentes requested and received money from Person A to fly to Minnesota with Fuentes’ wife, who was reportedly graduating from an online college program based in Minneapolis.
The indictment details a conversation between Fuentes and Person A after Person A reportedly returned from a trip to Greece.
“I wanted to thank you for the money,” Fuentes allegedly told Person A in November of 2019. “I had a very nice time with my wife.”
Deflating values: Warehouse parcel
In 2018, the indictment alleges, Fuentes “reduced the valuation of a large concrete parcel” for Person A’s financial benefit. Person A owned the parcel, along with two warehouses on either side of the concrete lot – Nora One and Nora Two.
Fuentes is accused of reducing the parcel’s value from about $2 million to $1.2 million, a move meant to reduce Person A’s property taxes. However, the document states, Person A was “not satisfied” with the reduction.
In November 2019, the two discussed the issue further, according to the Flores indictment.
“I am still angry about it – because – it’s a parking lot,” Person A reportedly told Fuentes. “Why do I have to pay so much money?”
In response, Fuentes expressed doubts that he could lower the value further.
By mid-March, 2020 the two were still discussing the issue, according to federal prosecutors. That month, Fuentes told Person A he would “settle with him.”
Later that month, the indictment alleges, Fuentes met with Flores, stating that “we can fix the cement for (Person A).” In return, Fuentes requested “a Milanesa,” slang for $1,000.
“Yes,” Flores allegedly responded. “That’s easy.”
Ultimately, on March 20, 2020, the pair met again at Flores’ office, and Flores provided Fuentes an envelope containing $2,000 cash, the indictment says.
During that same meeting, Flores allegedly told Fuentes that Person A would provide even more money if Fuentes were to run for re-election.
“Three thousand,” Flores allegedly told Fuentes at the time. “Just to ... to run, and once you run and win, then you leave.”
Fuentes, however, explained to Flores that he did not plan to run again for county assessor. Overall, Fuentes served as assessor from 1997 to 2020. In April 2020, Fuentes announced his resignation, citing health concerns.
The detailed comments included in the indictment suggest that the FBI, the lead investigating agency in the case, was running an inside surveillance operation. In the case of the alleged March 2020 meeting, the indictment also includes low-resolution photos of Flores holding up one, two and three fingers, allegedly to indicate the various multiples of $1,000.
The photos were taken from a vantage point that appears to have been from where Fuentes was sitting.
Notably, the document detailing the charge against Fuentes alleges that his criminal conduct ran from approximately 2007 until October 2019 – implying that Fuentes’ crimes ended about four months before the meeting at Flores’ office.
Other exchanges
Several other exchanges and bribery allegations are outlined in the indictment of Flores.
In December of 2019, the document states, Flores handed Fuentes a white envelope with $1,000 in cash. Flores told Fuentes the cash was a gift from Person A.
The indictment also asserts that Fuentes was granted “free use” of a 17-acre ranch in Santa Cruz County, “owned, in part” by one of Person A’s businesses.
Additionally, Flores’ indictment alleges that Fuentes altered the value on “multiple undeveloped lots in Tubac” owned by Person A.
The documents concerning Fuentes provide further detail. Those records allege that Fuentes altered the assessed values of the lots from $14,000 per lot to $2,500 per lot. The purpose, Fuentes’ charge states, was “to reduce yearly tax liability due and owing for the parcels.”
According to the document, Fuentes and his co-conspirators used code words to refer to the bribes.
“For example, when Person B [Flores] had a cash bribe payment … Person B would tell Fuentes that Person B has some ‘papers’ or ‘files’ in his office that Fuentes needed to review,” it alleges. “Fuentes would then go to Person B’s office and other locations to retrieve the cash bribe payments.”
The documents accusing Flores and Fuentes make clear that the citizens of Santa Cruz County were victims of the alleged conspiracy.
The document in Fuentes’ case notes that county assessors in Arizona take an oath of office in which they vow to “truly and fairly determine the valuation, without favor or partiality, of all the taxable property in said county at its full cash value.”
It also states that as an elected official in Santa Cruz County, “Fuentes owed a fiduciary duty to Santa Cruz County and its citizens to perform the duties and responsibilities of his office free from corrupt influence.”
In the news release issued Monday, U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino said: “Property taxes pay for critical local government services that support our communities. Fuentes abused the public trust when he reduced the assessed value of property, and by doing so diverted money away from Santa Cruz County in order to serve his own self-interest.”
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Clark.)