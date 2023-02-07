A sentencing hearing for Felipe Fuentes, the former Santa Cruz County assessor who pleaded guilty last spring to a federal corruption charge, has quietly been removed from the calendar at U.S. District Court in Tucson.
Fuentes had been scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Feb. 13 for a conviction on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. However, at some point during the past several weeks, the sentencing was removed from a list of upcoming deadlines and hearings in his case.
As of Tuesday morning, there were no publicly available documents in the file to explain why the hearing had been dropped. A spokesperson for the court clerk’s office confirmed that the sentencing had been removed from the calendar and not rescheduled, but didn’t know why.
Representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, did not return requests for clarification.
Fuentes served as county assessor from 1998 until his resignation in April 2020. In April 2022, he pleaded guilty to participating in a long-running bribery scheme in which he reportedly accepted thousands of dollars of cash and other gifts in exchange for using his authority for the benefit a local property owner matching the profile of Dino Panousopoulos.
Panousopoulos has not been charged in the case, but Nogales-based business consultant Luis Manuel Flores was indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2022 on seven felony counts related to the alleged conspiracy. Prosecutors accuse him of being the middle man in the scheme, and say they have video and audio evidence of Flores delivering a cash bribe to Fuentes on behalf of the property owner.
Flores has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his trial had been set to begin on Feb. 22, nine days after Fuentes’ sentencing date. However, just as the sentencing has been put on hold, so has the trial. In a motion filed Feb. 2, Flores’ lawyer asked the judge in the case for a 60-day delay, and said the U.S. Attorney’s Office had no objection to the request.
“The requested delay is necessary to allow counsel and Mr. Flores to review extensive discovery materials concerning a multi-year investigation,” defense lawyer Peter Keller wrote in his motion.
Meanwhile, Flores has repeatedly been requesting and receiving permission to travel to Mexico. Criminal defendants who have been released from custody with charges pending are typically required to turn in their passport and remain in the country.
Court records show that on nine different occasions since Flores’ indictment last April, a judge has allowed him to travel to Mexico for periods ranging from six days to two weeks. On seven occasions, his destination was identified as San Carlos, Sonora, where he apparently has property. On the other two, the destination was listed only as Sonora.
Meanwhile, with the Fuentes and Flores cases inching their way through the federal justice system, state prosecutors appear to have taken an interest as well. Late last year, a lawyer at the Arizona Attorney General’s Office requested a copy of the transcript of Fuentes’ change of plea hearing in April 2022, though the purpose of the request wasn’t clear.