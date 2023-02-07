A sentencing hearing for Felipe Fuentes, the former Santa Cruz County assessor who pleaded guilty last spring to a federal corruption charge, has quietly been removed from the calendar at U.S. District Court in Tucson.

Fuentes had been scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Feb. 13 for a conviction on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. However, at some point during the past several weeks, the sentencing was removed from a list of upcoming deadlines and hearings in his case.



